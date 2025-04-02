Fact check: Does The White Lotus season 3 feature David Carradine? Explained

The White Lotus season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025, on HBO. Mike White's eight-part anthology series is headed for its finale on April 6, 2025. The show's plot focuses on the various escapades of the guests staying at the White Lotus hotel in Thailand.

The series features an ensemble cast, comprising Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, Walton Goggins, Lek Patravadi, Aimee Lou Wood, Lalisa Manobal, among many others.

Moreover, David Carradine does not appear in The White Lotus season 3 as he died in June 2009. The actor Scott Glenn, who resembles Carradine to some extent, appears in the series as the wealthy businessman Jim Hollinger.

HBO describes the show's official synopsis as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Exploring the character of Jim Hollinger in The White Lotus season 3

Lek Patravadi and Scott Glenn, as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@lek_patravadi)

In The White Lotus season 3, Jim Hollinger is introduced as the owner of the luxurious hotel, as well as half of Thailand. Rick Hatchett, one of the hotel's guests, travels all the way to meet Jim as he holds the man responsible for killing his father. Since the age of 10, Rick has been obsessed with avenging his father's death, which changed the course of his life before he was even born.

After learning that Jim is recovering from a heart attack at his home in Bangkok, Rick books his tickets to the capital city. He poses as a Hollywood producer interested in offering a role to Jim's wife Sritala, a former actress, to get entry into their mansion. When she invites him to discuss the film project, Rick shows up with his friend, Frank, who pretends to be a director named Steve.

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 7, Rick confronts Jim about playing a role in his father's death during a land dispute decades ago. However, Jim seems clueless about his father and even fails to recognize his mother, Gloria Hatchett. Rick ends their exchange by pointing his gun at Jim, but changes his mind at the last minute.

As he looks into Jim's eyes, Rick realizes that he is a frail, old man and not the monster he had built him up to be in his head. He walks away from the house, finally setting himself free from the tragedy that has haunted him his whole life.

A look into Scott Glenn's acting career

The 86-year-old actor Scott Glenn has an Irish and Native American heritage. He began his acting career with a two-episode arc on the 1965 sitcom, The Patty Duke Show. Scott made his film debut in 1970 and went on to act in popular films like Apocalypse Now, Training Day, The Hunt for Red October, Night of the Running Man, The Silence of the Lambs, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy, etc.

On television, Glenn has starred in shows like The Leftovers, Bad Monkey, and Castle Rock, to name a few. He also played Stick in Marvel's Daredevil from 2015 to 2016 and reprised his role in The Defenders in 2017.

Viewers can watch all episodes of The White Lotus season 3 on Max.

