"He ruined us" - P.I. Mom Ami Wiltz accuses Carl Marino of destroying Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms is now streaming on Netflix following its official release at 12 am PT on July 22, 2025. Directed by Phil Bowman, this latest installment in Netflix’s Trainwreck documentary anthology uncovers the controversial collapse of an unreleased Lifetime reality TV show.The series exposes how a promising concept involving suburban mothers-turned-private-investigators spiraled into a high-stakes scandal. Trainwreck: P.I. Moms shows interviews and court documents that have never been seen before, shedding light on what led to the show’s cancellation before it aired.The story focuses on four women—Michelle Allen, Charmagne Peters, Denise Antoon, and Ami Wiltz—who worked for Chris Butler’s private investigation agency in California’s Bay Area.They juggled family life while chasing down cases as licensed investigators. However, their promising work came undone when the cases began collapsing amid allegations of sabotage, leading to an internal investigation and criminal revelations.Among the most serious accusations is one from P.I. Mom Ami Wiltz, who blames Carl Marino, the agency’s only male investigator, for the show’s downfall. Wiltz states in the Netflix documentary, while directly accusing Marino of orchestrating the chaos for personal gain.“He ruined us and became the center of attention. He got what he wanted,” Wiltz stated.Ami Wiltz’s comment on Carl Marino for ‘ruining’Trainwreck: P.I. Moms View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmi Wiltz, one of the central figures of Trainwreck: P.I. Moms, openly accuses actor Carl Marino of destroying the show before it aired. In the documentary, she claims Marino shifted the spotlight onto himself, derailing the entire production.Wiltz explains how Marino, allegedly envious of the moms’ visibility, sought to hijack the narrative. According to showrunner Lucas Platt, Marino pulled him aside before filming began, requesting to be made a lead. Platt refused, stating,“The show is called P.I. Moms, and he’s not a mom.”The documentary outlines how Marino sent anonymous emails to journalist Peter Crooks, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the show’s cases. These emails sparked a deeper probe into the agency’s operations, eventually leading to the exposure of Chris Butler’s drug crimes. However, Wiltz argues that Marino’s motives were not purely ethical.“He went on a press tour. He got the praise while we got mocked,” she states.The P.I. Moms faced backlash, while Marino was “hailed as a hero,” according to Wiltz. He further says the network pushed the moms into a high-stakes case to save the show’s reputation. But before they could execute it, she alleges, “Carl found the missing girl” and contacted the police first.“He wouldn’t let the P.I. Moms take over,” says Platt in the documentary, backing up Wiltz’s statement.Wiltz believes this incident was another deliberate attempt by Marino to exclude the moms from the narrative.These quotes and allegations are drawn from the official Netflix documentary Trainwreck: P.I. Moms and detailed interviews with Wiltz and other former cast members.Read More: &quot;It seemed very rushed&quot; — Trainwreck: P.I. Moms sparks brutal backlash as viewers call it a total trainwreckMore about Trainwreck: P.I. Moms View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe docuseries explores the rise and dramatic fall of a 2010 reality TV show produced for Lifetime. The show followed four suburban mothers—Michelle Allen, Charmagne Peters, Denise Antoon, and Ami Wiltz—who were trained to work as private investigators under the leadership of ex-police officer Chris Butler.The moms worked real-life cases, often balancing parenting and investigative work. However, as filming progressed, cases began to collapse mysteriously. Suspicion grew that someone from within was sabotaging the production. At the same time, a whistleblower accused Butler of operating a drug ring with help from a corrupt cop.This revelation shifted the show’s tone from lighthearted reality TV to full-blown criminal investigation. As the documentary shows, Marino worked with law enforcement to bring Butler down. Butler was later sentenced to eight years in prison. Despite the criminal exposure, the show’s cancellation left the P.I. Moms in disarray.The documentary presents interviews, court files, and behind-the-scenes footage to illustrate how the story spiraled into chaos. Directed by Phil Bowman and produced by RAW and BBH, the documentary captures the emotional and professional toll on those involved.Read More: Carl Marino faces backlash from Trainwreck: P.I. Moms cast after alleged sting operation disrupts the reality show’s productionStreaming now on Netflix, this series is part of the ongoing Trainwreck anthology, which also includes episodes on Balloon Boy, Poop Cruise, and American Apparel.