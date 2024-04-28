Heartstopper season 3: Renewal status, cast, what to expect, and everything we know so far

Netflix's Tudum website revealed on April 25, 2024, that Heartstopper season 3 is set to release in October 2024. The streaming platform officially announced the release of the upcoming season through a heartfelt video on the show's Instagram handle. The clip showcased the actors set to reprise their roles in the upcoming installment and also gave fans a sneak peek into the playful banter between the stars.

Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson in the show, hinted at what to expect from the upcoming season in the video by saying:

"The tension is high. It's, like, s*xual tension, love, we're all there."

When will Heartstopper season 3 arrive on Netflix and what can fans expect

Heartstopper season 3 will air on Netflix sooner than fans expected. The much-loved and highly anticipated third installment of the show will premiere in October 2024, and an announcement about an exact release date is currently awaited.

The third season of the show is expected to pick up from where season 2 left off. The second season concluded on a confusing note with Nick and Charlie failing to reveal their true feelings to each other. Speaking about what the audiences can expect from the upcoming season, series creator Alice Oseman told Netflix:

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3."

The creator also hinted that season 3 will feature "something different" and said:

"It would be easy to be like, ‘Oh, Heartstopper Season 3, let's just do the same kind of thing that we've always done. People like it.’ But we are doing something that will feel very different and people will be surprised and I can't wait."

Cast of Heartstopper season 3

According to Variety, the actors set to return for Heartstopper season 3 include Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, and Leila Khan. Netflix also revealed that three new actors will be joining the cast of the show. Fans will soon see Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, and Eddie Marsan take on pivotal roles in season 3.

While Bailey will portray Jack Maddox, Charlie’s Instagram-famous crush, Atwell will take on the role of Diane, Nick’s Aunt. Eddie Marsan, on the other hand, will play the role of Geoff, Charlie’s therapist.

As per Deadline, following the announcement of the news, the show's creator Alice Oseman, gave further insight into the roles the new actors will be playing and said:

"Hayley Atwell joins the Nelson family as Nick’s aunt Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship. Eddie Marsan will be portraying a beloved character from the graphic novels: Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. And lastly, Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie."

Darragh Hand will also star in the upcoming season and play Michael Holden. Osemen previously described Holden's character in an Instagram post and said that he will be a "quirky, eccentric optimist." Speaking about the casting, Oseman said:

"So I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael! Michael is a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition, and it was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channelled Michael from the books. But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring."

While fans wait for Heartstopper season 3, they can watch all the episodes from its previous seasons exclusively on Netflix.