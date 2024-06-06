Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial review: Is the Netflix show worth watching?

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is a six-part historical docu-series streaming on Netflix, released on June 5, 2024. This series takes the viewers on a haunting journey through the rise and fall of Hilter and his propaganda aimed at wiping out Jews from Germany.

The series documents Adolf Hilter's life right from his childhood, his rise to power in Nazi Germany, his horrific treatment of Jews and eventual downfall towards the end of World War II. The main focus is the Nuremberg Trials, narrated by insightful testimonials from American Journalist, William L. Shirer.

The six-hour series includes archival footage from World War II Nazi Germany and reenactments of major scenes. Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is directed by Oscar-nominee, Joe Berlinger, known for other famous documentaries like Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

What is the plot of Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial?

The plot of Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial revolves around the aftermath of World War II, focusing primarily on the Nuremberg Trials. These trials were conducted to bring justice and hold Nazi war criminals accountable for their actions, marking an important event in the history of international law.

The series captures the sentiments and notable historical events from Hitler's era. It covers parts of Hitler's childhood and how he rose to become a dictator in Nazi Germany. The documentary starts with the end of the European campaign in World War II and the beginning of the war crime trials of the top Nazi officials in Nuremberg, Germany, in November 1945.

Much of the story is documented through the writings and radio speeches of American journalist William L. Shirer, who was in Germany from 1934 to 1940, documenting the rise of the Nazi party and their implementation of racist and antisemitic politics.

Robert H. Jackson, the chief American prosecutor, is seen in the first scene as the trial starts. He makes an opening argument, and the scenes flash back to World War I, showing the chaos that engulfed Germany after their defeat and the attempts to build a new republic. The series also examined Hitler's childhood years and the development of his views towards the government and Aryan supremacy.

At that time, the Nazi party attemped to take over the government from the Bavarians which led to significant violence in the 1920s. During Hitler's time in prison, he developed his persuasive speech skills, which he mentioned in his autobiography Mein Kampf.

How is Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial shot?

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is directed by Joe Berlinger and features a mix of archival footage and carefully reenacted scenes to help viewers immerse themselves in the period. The direction balances what needs to be informative with what needs to be engaging. The use of black-and-white footage with modern-day commentary adds a contrast that brings the historical events together with beautiful storytelling.

While promoting the series, director, Joe Berlinger said,

"In America, we are in the midst of our own reckoning with democracy, with authoritarianism knocking at the door and a rise in antisemitism: belief in democratic institutions, belief in government, belief in democracy are at critical stages, across all ideologies,"

He further added:

"We've split into camps and villainized one another," he continued. "But, if people don't learn to talk with each other and to have a basic respect for one another, the very foundations of democracy will crumble."

The cast of Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Károly Kozma as Adolf Hitler

Imre Csók as Erich von Manstein

Balázs Kató as William Shirer

Soma Zámbori as Joachim Von Ribbentrop

Barnabás Bergendi as Rudolf Hess

Domonkos Fellinger as Sir Hartley Shawcross

István Dankó as Heinrich Himmler

Klára Dér as Nazi Censor

Zora Gerda Fejes as Tess Shirer

Balint Fenyvesi as Albert Speer

Imre Szabó as Alfred Jodl

Péter Vigh as Dr. Stahmer

Csaba Kádasi as Hans Frank

Tibor Tóth as Rudolf Hoss

Lajos Széll Horváth Joseph Goebbels

Szabolcs Jáger as Friedrich Paulus

Péter Tunyogi as Franz Von Papen

István Somogyi as Colonel John Harlan Amen

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is a powerful documentary series which helps educate the viewers about the horrors of the Nazi era. It is filled with historical accuracy and high production quality which makes it a must-watch for anyone interested in world history.

