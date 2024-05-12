Home Sweet Rome! season 1: Full list of cast in the series

Home Sweet Rome! season 1 is slated to premiere on May 16, 2024, for the US audience on Max. It was originally launched in the UK in July 2023 on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

The 13-episode series is based on a concept of American TV producer and screenwriter, Michael David Poryes. This comedy series features actress Kensington Tallman, who plays 13-year-old Lucy. The storyline revolves around the change in Lucy’s life as she leaves the US to join her father and stepmother in Rome.

Joining Tallman in her breakout role are Ava Ro, Eleonora Facchini, Darrin Rose, Federico Ielapi, and Gloria Colton, among others.

Kensington Tallman and others star in Home Sweet Rome! season 1

1) Kensington Tallman as Lucy

Kensington Tallman (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Actress Kensington Tallman plays the protagonist named Lucy in Home Sweet Rome! season 1. The series focuses on Tallman’s 13-year-old character navigating her new life in Rome. She meets new friends but misses her friends back in California. Lucy also loves to bike, and fans will see her riding around the beautiful location of Rome throughout the series.

The actress has previously appeared in That Girl Lay Lay and Drama Club. She also lent her voice to the animated character, Riley Andersen, in Inside Out 2.

2) Ava Ro as Kyla

Canadian teen actress and singer, Ava Ro, portrays Kyla in the coming-of-age comedy series. Kyla is Lucy’s outspoken best friend who serves as a link to the latter's old life back in California. The series will see the two of them connecting on video calls and Kyla giving Lucy bits of advice.

Ava Ro got her title lead role in Nickelodeon’s music-filled comedy sitcom Erin & Aaron. Since then, she has appeared in numerous other shows like Hulu’s Big Top Academy and Peacock TV’s Take Note, among others.

3) Eleonora Facchini as Francesca

Eleonora Facchini features in Home Sweet Rome! season 1 as Francesca. She essays the role of Lucy’s stepmother who happens to be a famous Italian pop star. The series explores Facchini’s character as Lucy’s friend and role model who encourages the young girl to step out of her comfort zone.

One of Facchini's notable works includes the 2020 film Alessandra - Un grande amore e niente piu.

4) Darrin Rose as Dad/William

Darrin Rose (Image via @mrdarrinrose/ Instagram)

Canadian actor and stand-up comedian, Darrin Rose, plays Lucy’s Dad, William, in the show. He’s an archeology professor who has a trusty hiking backpack that seems to have everything he needs neatly folded and labeled inside.

Darrin Rose is best known for projects, namely Match Game Canada, One Last Heist, and Mr. D.

5) Federico Ielapi as Bruno

Federico Ielapi (Image via Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Italian actor Federico Ielapi portrays 10-year-old Bruno in the series. Episode 2 titled Who Knows Fashion Better Than Italians? sees the young Bruno giving fashion advice to William.

Federico has appeared in films like Elf Me and The Quest for Gold. He played a titular role in the film Pinocchio, which earned him a special mention (2020 Guglielmo Biraghi Prize) at the Nastro d'Argento Awards (2020).

6) Gloria Colston as Charlotte

Actress and young music producer, Gloria Colston, is known as MissDJGlo on social media. She joins the cast of Home Sweet Rome! season 1 as Charlotte, Lucy's new classmate. She has a great fashion sense but has little sympathy for the protagonist.

Read more: Where is Bodkin filmed?

Additional cast in Home Sweet Rome! season 1

Apart from the four primary cast members mentioned above, these are some supporting cast and characters fans can expect to see in Home Sweet Rome! season 1.

Lucia Modugno as Signora Benatti

Christian Monaldi as Nico

Amy Stewart as Lucy’s mom/Celeste

Claudia A. Marciano as Emilia

Mia Isabel Amari as Arlo

Valentina Chico as Chiara Mariano/music producer

Isabel Nefar as Sofia

Tia Architto as the Science teacher

Anwar Kalander as Professor Omar Nahib

Iaeli Anselmo as the check-in clerk

Willam Crossley as Jimmy

Melanie Neu as Janet

Home Sweet Rome! season 1 is a musical treat as it features original songs for each episode from multi-platinum-selling songwriter and producer, Chen Neeman and Grammy-winning composer, Alex Geringas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback