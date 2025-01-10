Hound's Hill ending explained: What really happened to Daria?

Hound's Hill, Netflix’s newest Polish crime thriller, premiered on January 8, 2025, captivating audiences with its chilling story of family secrets, small-town politics, and revenge.

The six-episode miniseries, available globally on Netflix, is set in the fictional town of Zybork and follows best-selling author Mikolaj and his journalist wife Justyna as they uncover devastating truths.

The finale disclosed shocking details regarding Daria's death, a tragedy that is fundamental to the narrative. After a course of investigation, it was evident that Daria was brutally r*ped and murdered, and her brother Gizmo was falsely implicated in the crime.

Tomek, Mikolaj's father, implements vigilante justice to identify and penalize the perpetrators. The revelation forever alters the characters' lives, prompting viewers to question the morality of justice and revenge.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Hound's Hill. Reader's discretion is advised.

The truth behind Daria’s death in Hound's Hill

Ending explanation of Hound's Hill (Image via Netflix)

Hound's Hill centers on Mikolaj's return to Zybork, his strained relationship with his father, and the ghost of Daria's tragic past.

Tomek, Mikolaj's father, orchestrates a violent retribution for the criminals in the conclusion, which reveals his sinister role in Daria's death. Some unresolved emotions are left behind, while the shocking finale addresses lingering questions.

In Hound's Hill, 18 years ago, a party that included Mikolaj, Daria, Gizmo, and others concluded in horror. Macius administered acid to Gizmo, leading to his loss of control and the subsequent chaos.

Macius, Bernat, and Jarecki subsequently assaulted Daria as she endeavored to protect her brother. Mikolaj was present but did not intervene to prevent the heinous act.

Tomek, who was drawn to the location by Gizmo's cries, rescued Mikolaj. Nevertheless, Tomek never confronted him regarding his passive involvement. Gizmo was institutionalized indefinitely after the true perpetrators falsely accused him of the crime.

The truth behind Daria’s death: A still from Hound's Hill (Image via Netflix)

The guilt and trauma that plagued Mikolaj were the driving forces behind his drug addiction and a bestselling novel that distorted the truth, depicting him as a victim and eroding his family relationships.

Father Bernat's confession during a health scare years later reveals the truth to Tomek, who subsequently takes matters into his own hands. Mikolaj is devastated by the revelation, which compels him to acknowledge his involvement and sets the stage for the explosive conclusion.

Tomek initiates retribution

Tomek seeks vengeance, unveiling dark truths and enforcing brutal justice: A still from Hound's Hill (Image via Netflix)

Tomek initiates a course of retribution, focusing on the perpetrators and those who shielded them. Filip, the town's influential figure, is murdered by him to facilitate the cover-up. Subsequently, he confines Macius, Bernat, Jarecki, and Father Bernat in a concealed basement, compelling Mikolaj to confront his past.

Tomek orchestrates an emotional confrontation that reveals Mikolaj's involvement in Daria's death. Tomek compels Mikolaj to determine the fate of Macius, one of Daria's rapists, as he contemplates the truth. Mikolaj's personal reckoning is marked by the harrowing moment in which he kills Macius.

Justyna is also entangled in Tomek's schemes after uncovering portions of the truth during her investigation. Despite being spared, her trauma intensifies, and she departs Zybork, unable to reconcile with the atrocities she has witnessed. Tomek ensures that justice is served by leaving the other captives to perish in a fire.

Mikolaj’s tragic downfall

Mikolaj's guilt and dark secrets lead to his tragic demise: Ending explanation of Hound's Hill (Image via Netflix)

Mikolaj's journey through Hound's Hill is a descent into guilt and despair. The revelations of his complicity in Daria's death and Tomek's brutal justice leave him shattered. He is unable to escape his past, even though he has rekindled his relationship with his father and the town.

Mikolaj is discovered dead in a bathroom in the final moments of the series, which appears to be the result of a heroin overdose. Viewers are left to speculate as to whether his death was caused by addiction, trauma, or guilt.

Zybork’s new beginning

Tomek's vigilantism transforms Zybork, blurring lines between justice and vengeance: A still from Hound's Hill (Image via Netflix)

Zybork undergoes substantial modifications subsequent to Tomek's vigilante justice. The corrupt mayor is removed, and Elka, a figure who is in alignment with Tomek's vision, serves as the new leader.

The town's public housing is preserved due to the cancellation of the contentious hotel project. Despite his morally ambiguous methods, Tomek establishes himself as a community leader.

Justyna, who is haunted by her experiences, achieves professional success; however, she is unable to recover emotionally. Her departure from Zybork underscores the events' lasting impact on all parties involved. The town's reconstruction commences under Tomek's leadership, despite the tragic conclusion to Mikolaj's narrative.

Zybork's corruption is a central theme, extending from its political dealings to the suppression of Daria's case. Tomek's transformation into a vigilante underscores the fine line between justice and vengeance.

