  • home icon
  • Shows
  • House of Cards soundtrack: Every song featured in the show explored

House of Cards soundtrack: Every song featured in the show explored

By Deeya Aakriti Haque
Modified Apr 29, 2025 13:04 GMT
Still from House of Cards (Custom Cover Image created by Sportskeeda/Original image via Netflix)
Still from House of Cards (Custom Cover Image created by Sportskeeda/Original image via Netflix)

Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Dobbs, House of Cards, is a political thriller series that was the first show to be produced by the streaming giant, Netflix.

Ad

The critically and commercially acclaimed show revolved around Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), who is an amoral Democratic politician from South Carolina, who plan a vast web of schemes, betrayals, and manipulations, to become the President of the US, after he is sidelined as the Secretary of State.

Most of the soundtrack for the show was composed by Jeff Beal, and the music is haunting, suspenseful, and dramatic, which pairs well with the show’s themes of ambition, power, and politics. Apart from Jeff Beal’s music, the show also has a variety of music from some classic worship tracks like Amazing Grace, to orchestras and jazz pieces, and some modern songs by artists like Dr. Dog.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Every song featured on the House of Cards soundtrack

House of Cards soundtrack season 1

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)
Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

From tense instrumentals that set the tone for Frank’s plan to some elegant jazz suites, here is a list of songs featured in season 1.

Ad

Main Title – Jeff Beal

One Bite at a Time – Jeff Beal

I know What I Have to Do – Jeff Beal

Concerto in G Minor for Violin, String orchestra and Continuo, OP.8, No. 2, RV 315, “L’estate” (Summer): III. Presto – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Joshua Bell

Jazz Suite No. 2: VI. Waltz 2 – Dmitri Shostakovich, Eder Quartet

Will it Go Round in Circles – Billy Preston

Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Making History – Jeff Beal

Ad

Reverend Underwood’s Eulogy – Jeff Beal

Flowers for Claire – Jeff Beal

Clarie and Adam – Jeff Beal

That’s How It Was – The Quantic Soul Orchestra, Spanky Wilson

Two Kinds of Pain – Jeff Beal

Chained – The XX

Mis Dos Pequenas – Orlando Lopez

I’ve Known Everything – Jeff Beal

I’m Trippin Out – Jelly Roll

Really Wide – Hangar 18

When Sunny gets Blue – Anita O’Day

Call Me Irresponsible – Dinah Washington

House of Cards soundtrack season 2

Ad

The second season has a diverse mix of sounds and music. From original compositions from Jeff Beal to some classic songs by Chet Atkins and even a few worship tunes from Hillsong.

Give Love a Try – Twilight

In Your Hands – Hillsong Worship

Shape We Made – Peggy Sue

Pretty Polly – Vandaveer

Pushin’ On – The Quantic Soul Orchestra

Te Olvide – Francisco Aguabella

Heat Wave – Jeff Beal

Birth of the Blues – Chet Atkins, Les Paul

Ad

Kong – Bonobo

Make him Suffer – Jeff Beal

Distance Myself – Jeff Beal

To Be King – Jeff Beal

Sajtban – Venetian Snares

House of Cards soundtrack season 3

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)
Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The third season of House of Cards has a lot of experimental sounds that range from Jeff Beal’s numbers to Amazing Grace, a Sonata in D Major, and some Spanish songs like Lloraras.

Ad

Every Intention – Jeff Beal

Don’t Break a Promise – Jeff Beal

Roll Call – Jeff Beal

Expect Landfall – Jeff Beal

Birth of the Blues – Sammy Davis Jr.

Korobeiniki – Alexandrov Ensemble

Sonata in D Major, K. 491 – Domenico Scarlatti, Sergio Ciomei

Don’t Cry Genocide – Pussy Riot and Le Tigre

Amazing Grace – Celtic

Amateur Cartography – Obfusc

He was Brave – Jeff Beal

Dance, Dance, Dance – Lykke Li

He’ll help me Along the Way – Six Voices of Zion

Ad

Heat Wave – Jeff Beal

Marriage and Mandalas – Jeff Beal

Looking for the Magic – Dwight Twilley Band

Losing Rachel – Jeff Beal

Not a Chauffeur – Jeff Beal

I didn’t Jump – Jeff Beal

Stamper’s Grief – Jeff Beal

Empire without Heirs – Jeff Beal

The Sun is Shining Down – JJ Grey and Mofro

Suavemente – Elvis Crespo

Lloraras – Dimension Latina

Vamonos Pa’l Monte – Eddie Palmieri

Petite Fleur – Chris Barber’s Jazz Band

Distance Myself – Jeff Beal

Ad

House of Cards soundtrack season 4

The fourth season sees some favorites in the form of Alice Russell and Galactic and the comeback of JJ Grey and Mofro. Overall, the music selection is very niche.

Had my Doubts – Jeff Beal

Echoes and Empty Rooms – The High Dials

Poison Dart – The Bug

Somebody Else – JJ Grey and Mofro

Obedience – Jeff Beal

She Fell – Jeff Beal

Underwood’s New Deal – Jeff Beal

It would be a Shame – Betty Padgett

Ad

I am who I am – The Books

Hard and Strong – Alice Russell

To Dust – Alice Russell

There’s Nothing I can do about It – Mike and the Censations

Do it Again – Galactic

Make the Terror – Jeff Beal

House of Cards soundtrack season 5

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)
Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The fifth season of House of Cards has a few orchestras and some music by Jeff Beal. Other artists that make an appearance are Tuxedo, Dr. Dog, Caitlin Canty, and others.

Ad

Nothing to be Afraid of – Jeff Beal

Love like That – Mayer Hawthorne

So Good – Tuxedo

Tres Domine – Hammock, Strand of Oaks

Leave in the Morning – Jimmy Holmes

Minding the Usher – Dr. Dog

Elysium Fields – Jeff Beal

Dotted Line – Caitlin Canty

All that I really Wanted – Manchester Orchestra

How we Met – Jeff Beal

Trapped – Jeff Beal

House of Cards soundtrack season 6

The last season of the show has fewer songs and most of them are by Jeff Beal. Other artists include Xavier White. Most of the songs are intense that match the momentum of the last season.

Ad

Dancing after Dark – Xavier White

A New America – Jeff Beal

Zoe’s First Close-Up – Jeff Beal

Bittersweet – Jeff Beal

Nuclear Codes – Jeff Beal

Francis is Avenged – Jeff Beal

House of Cards is an intense show that focusses on heavy themes like ambition and ruthless power. The music of the show reflects these themes and is able to present an atmosphere of cutthroat competition and evil.

About the author
Deeya Aakriti Haque

Deeya Aakriti Haque

Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.

She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.

She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music.

Know More

Edited by Deeya Aakriti Haque
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications