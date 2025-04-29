House of Cards soundtrack: Every song featured in the show explored

Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Dobbs, House of Cards, is a political thriller series that was the first show to be produced by the streaming giant, Netflix.

The critically and commercially acclaimed show revolved around Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), who is an amoral Democratic politician from South Carolina, who plan a vast web of schemes, betrayals, and manipulations, to become the President of the US, after he is sidelined as the Secretary of State.

Most of the soundtrack for the show was composed by Jeff Beal, and the music is haunting, suspenseful, and dramatic, which pairs well with the show’s themes of ambition, power, and politics. Apart from Jeff Beal’s music, the show also has a variety of music from some classic worship tracks like Amazing Grace, to orchestras and jazz pieces, and some modern songs by artists like Dr. Dog.

Every song featured on the House of Cards soundtrack

House of Cards soundtrack season 1

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

From tense instrumentals that set the tone for Frank’s plan to some elegant jazz suites, here is a list of songs featured in season 1.

• Main Title – Jeff Beal

• One Bite at a Time – Jeff Beal

• I know What I Have to Do – Jeff Beal

• Concerto in G Minor for Violin, String orchestra and Continuo, OP.8, No. 2, RV 315, “L’estate” (Summer): III. Presto – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Joshua Bell

• Jazz Suite No. 2: VI. Waltz 2 – Dmitri Shostakovich, Eder Quartet

• Will it Go Round in Circles – Billy Preston

• Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

• Making History – Jeff Beal

• Reverend Underwood’s Eulogy – Jeff Beal

• Flowers for Claire – Jeff Beal

• Clarie and Adam – Jeff Beal

• That’s How It Was – The Quantic Soul Orchestra, Spanky Wilson

• Two Kinds of Pain – Jeff Beal

• Chained – The XX

• Mis Dos Pequenas – Orlando Lopez

• I’ve Known Everything – Jeff Beal

• I’m Trippin Out – Jelly Roll

• Really Wide – Hangar 18

• When Sunny gets Blue – Anita O’Day

• Call Me Irresponsible – Dinah Washington

House of Cards soundtrack season 2

The second season has a diverse mix of sounds and music. From original compositions from Jeff Beal to some classic songs by Chet Atkins and even a few worship tunes from Hillsong.

• Give Love a Try – Twilight

• In Your Hands – Hillsong Worship

• Shape We Made – Peggy Sue

• Pretty Polly – Vandaveer

• Pushin’ On – The Quantic Soul Orchestra

• Te Olvide – Francisco Aguabella

• Heat Wave – Jeff Beal

• Birth of the Blues – Chet Atkins, Les Paul

• Kong – Bonobo

• Make him Suffer – Jeff Beal

• Distance Myself – Jeff Beal

• To Be King – Jeff Beal

• Sajtban – Venetian Snares

House of Cards soundtrack season 3

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The third season of House of Cards has a lot of experimental sounds that range from Jeff Beal’s numbers to Amazing Grace, a Sonata in D Major, and some Spanish songs like Lloraras.

• Every Intention – Jeff Beal

• Don’t Break a Promise – Jeff Beal

• Roll Call – Jeff Beal

• Expect Landfall – Jeff Beal

• Birth of the Blues – Sammy Davis Jr.

• Korobeiniki – Alexandrov Ensemble

• Sonata in D Major, K. 491 – Domenico Scarlatti, Sergio Ciomei

• Don’t Cry Genocide – Pussy Riot and Le Tigre

• Amazing Grace – Celtic

• Amateur Cartography – Obfusc

• He was Brave – Jeff Beal

• Dance, Dance, Dance – Lykke Li

• He’ll help me Along the Way – Six Voices of Zion

• Heat Wave – Jeff Beal

• Marriage and Mandalas – Jeff Beal

• Looking for the Magic – Dwight Twilley Band

• Losing Rachel – Jeff Beal

• Not a Chauffeur – Jeff Beal

• I didn’t Jump – Jeff Beal

• Stamper’s Grief – Jeff Beal

• Empire without Heirs – Jeff Beal

• The Sun is Shining Down – JJ Grey and Mofro

• Suavemente – Elvis Crespo

• Lloraras – Dimension Latina

• Vamonos Pa’l Monte – Eddie Palmieri

• Petite Fleur – Chris Barber’s Jazz Band

• Distance Myself – Jeff Beal

House of Cards soundtrack season 4

The fourth season sees some favorites in the form of Alice Russell and Galactic and the comeback of JJ Grey and Mofro. Overall, the music selection is very niche.

• Had my Doubts – Jeff Beal

• Echoes and Empty Rooms – The High Dials

• Poison Dart – The Bug

• Somebody Else – JJ Grey and Mofro

• Obedience – Jeff Beal

• She Fell – Jeff Beal

• Underwood’s New Deal – Jeff Beal

• It would be a Shame – Betty Padgett

• I am who I am – The Books

• Hard and Strong – Alice Russell

• To Dust – Alice Russell

• There’s Nothing I can do about It – Mike and the Censations

• Do it Again – Galactic

• Make the Terror – Jeff Beal

House of Cards soundtrack season 5

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The fifth season of House of Cards has a few orchestras and some music by Jeff Beal. Other artists that make an appearance are Tuxedo, Dr. Dog, Caitlin Canty, and others.

• Nothing to be Afraid of – Jeff Beal

• Love like That – Mayer Hawthorne

• So Good – Tuxedo

• Tres Domine – Hammock, Strand of Oaks

• Leave in the Morning – Jimmy Holmes

• Minding the Usher – Dr. Dog

• Elysium Fields – Jeff Beal

• Dotted Line – Caitlin Canty

• All that I really Wanted – Manchester Orchestra

• How we Met – Jeff Beal

• Trapped – Jeff Beal

House of Cards soundtrack season 6

The last season of the show has fewer songs and most of them are by Jeff Beal. Other artists include Xavier White. Most of the songs are intense that match the momentum of the last season.

• Dancing after Dark – Xavier White

• A New America – Jeff Beal

• Zoe’s First Close-Up – Jeff Beal

• Bittersweet – Jeff Beal

• Nuclear Codes – Jeff Beal

• Francis is Avenged – Jeff Beal

House of Cards is an intense show that focusses on heavy themes like ambition and ruthless power. The music of the show reflects these themes and is able to present an atmosphere of cutthroat competition and evil.

