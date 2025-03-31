  • home icon
  The Residence season 1 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

The Residence season 1 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

By Sanchari Ghosh
Modified Mar 31, 2025 04:36 GMT
A guide to all the songs in The Residence season 1 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)
The Residence season 1 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

All eight episodes of The Residence season 1 were released on Netflix on March 20, 2025. The mystery drama series stars Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, a consultant for the Metropolitan Police Department. Other notable cast members include Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, and Randall Park.

The Residence season 1 has left an impression on viewers, as reflected in its Netflix ranking. At the time of writing, the series ranks second among TV shows in the United States, surpassed only by Adolescence, a crime drama miniseries that premiered on March 13, 2025.

Audiences have attributed the success of The Residence season 1 to several factors, including its compelling story, strong direction, and stunning cinematography. Viewers have also praised the underlying mystery that drives the show. However, one aspect of the series that is somewhat underappreciated is its soundtrack.

The Residence features several tracks that serve as narrative tools, enhancing and advancing the story. Among the notable songs are White House Party Prep, There's Been an Accident, Ask for Cooperation, and Yelling at A.B.

A list of every song in The Residence season 1

The music for season 1 of The Residence was curated by American musician and composer Mark Mothersbaugh, who has worked in projects like Shameless (2011), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Cocaine Bear (2023).

Below is a complete list of all the songs featured in the series:

  1. White House Party Prep by Mark Mothersbaugh
  2. Run Into A.B. by Mark Mothersbaugh
  3. Investigation by Mark Mothersbaugh
  4. State Dinner by Mark Mothersbaugh
  5. Answer Carefully by Mark Mothersbaugh
  6. There's Been An Incident by Mark Mothersbaugh
  7. The Dollhouse by Mark Mothersbaugh
  8. Frantic by Mark Mothersbaugh
  9. Keep Our Secret by Mark Mothersbaugh
  10. Cupp Is Hunting by Mark Mothersbaugh
  11. Ask For Cooperation by Mark Mothersbaugh
  12. Holy Mackerel by Mark Mothersbaugh
  13. The Missing Sock by Mark Mothersbaugh
  14. Bloody Knife by Mark Mothersbaugh
  15. Knife Story by Mark Mothersbaugh
  16. Us vs. Them by Mark Mothersbaugh
  17. Sheila Smokes Mammoths by Mark Mothersbaugh
  18. A.B. Figure Stabbed by Mark Mothersbaugh
  19. Elsyie Is Distressed by Mark Mothersbaugh
  20. Where Is Ansel by Mark Mothersbaugh
  21. Cupp Ansel Montage by Mark Mothersbaugh
  22. Yelling at A.B. by Mark Mothersbaugh
  23. I Didn't Hear Anything by Mark Mothersbaugh
  24. Harry Hollinger by Mark Mothersbaugh
  25. Nohelia Finds Cupp by Mark Mothersbaugh
  26. Budding Romance by Mark Mothersbaugh
  27. A.B. Montage by Mark Mothersbaugh
  28. Ode To A.B. by Mark Mothersbaugh
  29. Make A Quick Stop by Mark Mothersbaugh
  30. The Blink by Mark Mothersbaugh
What is The Residence season 1 about?

youtube-cover
The Residence season 1 follows Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective who arrives at the White House to investigate a murder. The show's official synopsis from Netflix reads:

"132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. 1 wildly eccentric detective. 1 disastrous State Dinner. The Residence, a new series from Shondaland, is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion."
How to watch The Residence season 1

The Residence season 1 is available on Netflix (Image via Getty)
The Residence season 1 is available on Netflix (Image via Getty)

As a Netflix original series, The Residence is exclusively available on the platform. Subscribers can watch it anytime.

For those who do not have a Netflix subscription but are interested in watching the show, monthly subscription plans range from $7.99 to $24.99.

