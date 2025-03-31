The Residence season 1 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

All eight episodes of The Residence season 1 were released on Netflix on March 20, 2025. The mystery drama series stars Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, a consultant for the Metropolitan Police Department. Other notable cast members include Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, and Randall Park.

The Residence season 1 has left an impression on viewers, as reflected in its Netflix ranking. At the time of writing, the series ranks second among TV shows in the United States, surpassed only by Adolescence, a crime drama miniseries that premiered on March 13, 2025.

Audiences have attributed the success of The Residence season 1 to several factors, including its compelling story, strong direction, and stunning cinematography. Viewers have also praised the underlying mystery that drives the show. However, one aspect of the series that is somewhat underappreciated is its soundtrack.

The Residence features several tracks that serve as narrative tools, enhancing and advancing the story. Among the notable songs are White House Party Prep, There's Been an Accident, Ask for Cooperation, and Yelling at A.B.

A list of every song in The Residence season 1

The music for season 1 of The Residence was curated by American musician and composer Mark Mothersbaugh, who has worked in projects like Shameless (2011), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Cocaine Bear (2023).

Below is a complete list of all the songs featured in the series:

White House Party Prep by Mark Mothersbaugh Run Into A.B. by Mark Mothersbaugh Investigation by Mark Mothersbaugh State Dinner by Mark Mothersbaugh Answer Carefully by Mark Mothersbaugh There's Been An Incident by Mark Mothersbaugh The Dollhouse by Mark Mothersbaugh Frantic by Mark Mothersbaugh Keep Our Secret by Mark Mothersbaugh Cupp Is Hunting by Mark Mothersbaugh Ask For Cooperation by Mark Mothersbaugh Holy Mackerel by Mark Mothersbaugh The Missing Sock by Mark Mothersbaugh Bloody Knife by Mark Mothersbaugh Knife Story by Mark Mothersbaugh Us vs. Them by Mark Mothersbaugh Sheila Smokes Mammoths by Mark Mothersbaugh A.B. Figure Stabbed by Mark Mothersbaugh Elsyie Is Distressed by Mark Mothersbaugh Where Is Ansel by Mark Mothersbaugh Cupp Ansel Montage by Mark Mothersbaugh Yelling at A.B. by Mark Mothersbaugh I Didn't Hear Anything by Mark Mothersbaugh Harry Hollinger by Mark Mothersbaugh Nohelia Finds Cupp by Mark Mothersbaugh Budding Romance by Mark Mothersbaugh A.B. Montage by Mark Mothersbaugh Ode To A.B. by Mark Mothersbaugh Make A Quick Stop by Mark Mothersbaugh The Blink by Mark Mothersbaugh

What is The Residence season 1 about?

The Residence season 1 follows Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective who arrives at the White House to investigate a murder. The show's official synopsis from Netflix reads:

"132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. 1 wildly eccentric detective. 1 disastrous State Dinner. The Residence, a new series from Shondaland, is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion."

How to watch The Residence season 1

The Residence season 1 is available on Netflix (Image via Getty)

As a Netflix original series, The Residence is exclusively available on the platform. Subscribers can watch it anytime.

For those who do not have a Netflix subscription but are interested in watching the show, monthly subscription plans range from $7.99 to $24.99.

