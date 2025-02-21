House of David: Full list of cast in the Amazon Prime series

House of David is a historical drama series from Amazon Prime in association with The WONDER project, the makers of The Chosen. The upcoming show is a retelling of the story of how David became the king of ancient Israel and Judah.

The series will chronicle the ascent of the Biblical figure David through the ranks. He will replace King Saul, a once-mighty ruler whose own pride has become his downfall. Following God's command, the prophet Samuel anoints an unexpected outcast teenager as the next king.

As King Saul's grip on his kingdom weakens, David embarks on a journey of love, loss, and self-discovery in the court of the very king whom he is going to succeed. The series is a gripping tale of leadership, resilience, and the clash between human will and divine purpose.

While Hollywood newcomer Michael Iskander has taken up the role of the titular David, English bodybuilder Martyn Ford stars as Goliath, one of the most iconic characters in the story.

Keep reading ahead to learn more about the star cast of House of David.

List of the complete cast of House of David

1) Michael Iskander as David

Michael Iskander appears as the legendary David who succeeded King Saul. His journey to that huge authoritative position is not simple, but he is aided by his belief in God along the way. The role was cast after four months of international search.

The portrayal of David on the silver screen marks Iskander's first screen role. He is best known as a member of the original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical, Kimberly Akimbo, in which he played Aaron Puckett. He had expressed his gratitude upon landing David's role in an Instagram post.

2) Ali Suliman as King Saul

A still from House of David (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Ali Suliman plays the role of King Saul, the king of ancient Israel and Judah and the first king of the United Monarchy. His reputation as a king succumbs to his pride and he is ultimately succeeded by David.

Suliman is an Israeli actor who is best known for his role as an antagonist in the Prime Video TV series Jack Ryan and his performance in the Palestinian film, Paradise Now. The latter film won a Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

3) Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam

A still from House of David (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Ayelet Zurer appears as Queen Ahinoam, wife of King Saul. Much is not known about the character so far. Zurer won the Best Actress award at the Israeli Academy of Arts and TV.

Zurer has appeared in several Hollywood films such as Steven Spielberg's Munich and Vantage Point. She played the role of Vanessa Marianna-Fisk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series Daredevil and will reprise the character in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.

4) Martyn Ford as Goliath

A still from House of David (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

English bodybuilder and social media personality Martyn Ford plays the role of the formidable Goliath. He was a Palestinian champion whom David defeated when even King Saul's soldiers were unable to fight against him.

With a height of six feet eight inches, Ford is often called 'The Nightmare' due to his intimidating appearance. He made his film debut with the 2016 movie, Boyka: Undisputed. In 2021, he starred as Lieutenant Sue in F9: The Fast Saga and will also appear in this year's Mortal Kombat 2.

Other cast members of House of David:

Besides the aforementioned, several other characters will appear in the series. Here is a list of some of those:

Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Samuel, the prophet

Indy Lewis (Industry) and Yali Topol Margalith (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) as Michal and Mirab, Saul's daughters

Ethan Kai (The Turkish Detective) as Jonathan, Saul’s son and heir apparent

Sam Otto (Snowpiercer) as Eshbaal, the irreverent middle child

Oded Fehr (Star Trek, La Cocina) as Abner, Saul’s advisor

Louis Ferreira (Breaking Bad) as Jesse, David’s father

Davood Ghadami (EastEnders) as Eliab, David’s eldest brother and a decorated warrior in King Saul’s army

Ashraf Barhom (Tyrant) as Doeg, a mysterious Edomite

Alexander Uloom (Heera) as King Achish

House of David will premiere with the first three episodes on Prime Video on February 27, 2025.

