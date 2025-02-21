House of David season 1: Release date, plot, cast, and everything to know

House of David season 1 is Prime Video’s newest entry into the historical drama genre. After making its mark on the fantasy genre with The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streaming platform is now expanding its slate with this highly anticipated new series.
House of David season 1 is set for release on February 27, 2025. The show chronicles the rise of David who will be taking over as a king of Israel and Judah and the second of the United Monarchy.
When will be House of David season 1 released?
House of David season 1 will premiere on Prime Video on February 27, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The first three episodes will be available for streaming immediately, and the rest will be released weekly.
Here are the release timings in different timezones:
What is the plot of House of David season 1?
House of David season 1 is a relatively modern retelling of a 3000-year-old story that sees a young boy named David become who he has been destined to be by taking over King Saul. The series sheds light on his journey to becoming the king.
The official synopsis provided by Amazon reads:
"The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise."
The cast of the show
After a four-month international search, Michael Iskander was cast in the role of David in House of David. This marks Iskander's first screen role. He was a member of the original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical, Kimberly Akimbo.
Here are the other cast members and the characters they play:
- Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Arthur the King) as King Saul
- Ayelet Zurer (Angels And Demons, Man Of Steel) as Queen Ahinoam
- Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water, Don't Breathe) as Samuel
- Louis Ferreira (S.W.A.T.) as Jesse
- Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery) as Abner
- Indy Lewis (Industry) as Mycal
- Martyn Ford (Mortal Kombat 2, The Sandman) as Goliath
Direction and production
Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) came up with the idea for House of David. He and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels) worked together to bring the series to life. They are also executive producers on the show.
Besides Erwin and Gunn, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev also serve as executive producers on the series. The production companies behind the show are The WONDER Project, Nomadic Pictures, Argonauts, Kingdom Story Company, Amazon MGM Studios, and Lionsgate Television.