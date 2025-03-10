How was Belle Gibson's scam caught? Details about Apple Cider Vinegar subject explored

Netflix premiered Apple Cider Vinegar in February 2025 and shed light on the extensive scam the wellness influencer Belle Gibson pulled off. Directed by Jeffrey Walker, the fictional take on Belle Gibson's life showcases her meteoric rise as she proclaimed to have been cured of multiple cancer diagnoses through alternative medicine therapies.

Belle started gaining popularity with the release of The Whole Pantry application, where she shared tips. However, her scam fell through as promised charity donations from her side never came. This increased scrutiny of the legitimacy of her health claims.

The six-part television drama is airing on Netflix, and the first episode aired on February 6, 2025. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world."

What scam did Belle Gibson pull off? Details explored

Born in Launceston, Tasmania, in 1991, Belle Gibson presented herself as a beacon of hope within the health and wellness community. Belle claimed that she had been diagnosed with multiple cancer diagnoses, including terminal brain cancer.

Doubts about Belle's authenticity began when she was found to be inconsistent about her real age. In an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Belle alleged that her mother had changed her name five times. She emphasized her wisdom and launched The Whole Pantry application and cookbook focused on home remedies to cure cancer.

The application became a major success when it looked at an official launch as a pre-installed app on the Apple Watch in their April 2015 launch. According to The Independent, Belle was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer, liver, spleen, blood, uterine, and kidney cancers.

Gibson allegedly rejected all forms of conventional medical treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, to opt for a traditional and holistic approach. She alleged that lifestyle choices such as alternative medicine, clean eating, a healthy diet, and natural remedies cured her of her ongoing diagnosis.

How was Belle Gibson's scam caught?

To strengthen her credibility as a creator and influencer, Belle claimed that the proceeds from her application and book sales would go towards a charity that supported cancer research and children in need. However, the collective efforts of journalists, Beau Donelly, and Nick Toscano, from the Melbourne-based newsroom, The Age, unearthed evidence showcasing the scam that Belle was trying to pull off under the garb of nutrition and holistic medicine.

The investigation first brought to the surface the failed promises of charity donations, which led to questions about the legibility of her diagnoses. The initial probe revealed that Gibson had only deposited $7,000 out of the total of $300,000 to three charities, and out of the $7,000, $1,000 was transferred after Belle became aware of the Fairfax investigation.

Additionally, the parents of a child with brain cancer came forward in March 2015, claiming that Belle Gibson had been fundraising on their behalf without their consent. The revelations put pressure on her health claims. Soon after, Belle confessed her fabricated claims in an April 2015 interview with The Australian Women's Weekly wherein she attributed her scam to her upbringing and childhood difficulties.

Belle's admission brought legal consequences by bodies such as the Consumer Affairs Victoria and the Federal Court of Australia. She was fined $410,000, which she has not paid to date, per 9News.

Catch all the details of Belle Gibson's scandal in Apple Cider Vinegar as it streams on Netflix since its release on February 6, 2024.

