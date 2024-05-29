How Jeffrey Dean Morgan finally became a part of The Boys: A full timeline of events

The Boys is an Amazon Prime exclusive satirical superhero television series developed by Eric Kripke. This show is based on the comic book of the same name by Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis. It has had three seasons and 24 episodes. The fourth season will premiere on Prime Video on June 13, 2024.

The Boys is about a group of vigilantes whose only mission is to demolish corrupt superheroes who take added advantage of their superpowers. It stars Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Chace Crawford, among others.

Trending

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, an American actor, is a part of this show and will be seen alongside Butcher. Morgan came to shoot for season four despite having a full packed schedule. He will be starring as an old colleague of Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban).

Morgan is famous for his role as Negan Smith in the television series The Walking Dead (2016-2022). He has also been featured in multiple movies and TV shows like The Unholy (2021), The Post Card Killings (2020), Supernatural (2020) and more.

Morgan was a fanboy of the show and always wanted to get on board with The Boys. He told EW:

"When I first saw it, I just knew immediately, 'I gotta be on the show."

Season 4 of this satirical superhero TV series, which will premiere on June 13, 2024, will star Morgan. Let's learn how Morgan became a part of the show despite all the hurdles and impossibilities.

A full timeline of events that made Jeffrey Dean Morgan a part of The Boys

1) Morgan watched The Boys for the first time - June 2019

In June 2019, Jeffrey Morgan watched this show for the very first time. He had already heard about the show from its writer Eric Krpike. After watching season one for the first time, Morgan said:

"When I first saw it, I just knew immediately, 'I gotta be on the show. They turn it on its a**.

"It's the deconstruction of a superhero, which in this day and age right now for The Boys to be doing I think is f**ing brilliant. When it first came out, it was all Marvel this and Marvel that."

2) Morgan told his one million Twitter family to watch The Boys- January 2020

Morgan who was impressed after watching season one of the show, asked his followers on Twitter to go and watch the show.

As Season 2 of The Boys was already under development, writer Eric Krpike, who is a friend of Morgan, told him that he could be a part of Season three, if he was available and willing to shoot with them.

He said:

"I'll make you a deal. Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail, come shoot it."

Morgan replied:

"It's not like we don't have each other's f****ng phone numbers or emails. How we would communicate over Twitter in front of whoever is paying attention, it does make me laugh. And we still do that!"

3) Morgan could not make it for season three or four of the show because of his busy schedule

Jeffrey Morgan, who played the character of Negan in the horror drama The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023), had prior commitments and was disappointed that he couldn't make it for season two or three of The Boys. Morgan said:

"I mean, we were talking dates and we were talking characters."

4) Eric Krpike revealed that fans might not see Morgan even in season 4 of The Boys - May 2022

In May 2022, Eric, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, said that Morgan being a part of season four is very unlikely and blamed it on bad luck:

"Sad for me, happy for him: He's currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on the Walking Dead spin-off.

"So, schedule-wise, I don't know. We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up, and my first question was, 'Well, is Jeffrey available?"

Morgan replied:

"F**k that. We can make it work. We'll make it work."

For Season four of The Boys, the showmakers held Morgan's scenes for the last so that he had enough time to deal with his other professional commitments. He finally shot for season four, following which he thanked the crew. He said:

"I'm incredibly lucky that Eric and the crew allowed that to happen because it's a pain in the a**. You can't lock a picture, you can't finish anything. They're just waiting for Jeff to f****ing show up to shoot a few scenes."

Season four of The Boys will be available on Amazon Prime Video from June 13, 2024.