How many episodes of Beauty in Black are there? Explained

The American drama series Beauty in Black returned for season 1 part 2 on March 6, 2025, on Netflix. Tyler Perry created, directed, and executive produced the show. Beauty in Black season 1 comprises 16 episodes, divided into two parts, with each part consisting of 8 episodes.

The drama series follows an exotic dancer as she forms an unexpected connection with a woman who lives a completely different life. This leads her to get involved in the complicated life of the other woman's dysfunctional family with a cosmetic dynasty and a trafficking scheme.

Taylor Polidore Williams stars as the exotic dancer Kimmie, and Crystle Stewart as Mallory Bellarie, head of the Bellarie family.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Beauty in Black season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

Beauty in Black season 1 episode guide and cast details

The Netflix drama series was released in two parts, a pattern slowly becoming common with TV series to maintain the interest of the viewers. All the episodes from the first part of the series were released on October 24, 2024. The initial part comprises eight episodes with each episode being 45-60 minutes long approximately.

The second part was released on March 6, 2025, marking the completion of season 1. The show's creator Tyler Perry is known for the Madea film series, Mea Culpa, A Fall from Grace, Meet the Browns, and so on.

Beauty in Black is led by Polidore Williams and Stewart, starring as the two women who form an expected connection with each other. Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson and Debbie Morgan are amongst the other cast members from the show.

Here is a list of all the episodes from the series, along with their respective titles:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 1 Make it Rain October 24, 2024 2 A Dance with Daddy October 24, 2024 3 The Aftermath October 24, 2024 4 A Family Affair October 24, 2024 5 Unraveling Threads October 24, 2024 6 Bang Bang October 24, 2024 7 Even Playing Field October 24, 2024 8 Killing Karma October 24, 2024 9 Blind Rage March 6, 2025 10 Power Struggle March 6, 2025 11 Up Against the Wall March 6, 2025 12 Hot Seat March 6, 2025 13 By Any Means March 6, 2025 14 Wild Ride March 6, 2025 15 The Lion's Den March 6, 2025 16 Now Make it Thunder March 6, 2025

Beauty in Black season 1 part 1 highlights

Desperate to escape her life as an exotic dancer while struggling to pay off a hefty debt, Kimmie applies for a scholarship to enter into the Bellarie Institute of Hair. What looks like an elite school from the outside, established by the Bellarie Family, turns out to be a battlefield for the rich, with many secrets.

While navigating the world of hairstyle, her unexpected ally Angel, presents her with a dangerous proposal that could change her life forever, either for the better or worse. On the other hand, the Bellaries are shown dealing with struggles of their own.

Mallory begins asserting her dominance, while her arrogant husband chooses the path of infidelity. More drama follows the Bellarie family as a hit-and-run case escalates their tension. A grieving Norman sets down the path of revenge and violence to uncover the truth, while Olivia, the head of the family, does her best to protect her sons.

Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 is available for viewers on Netflix

Bellarie Family in Beauty in Black. (Image via netflix.com)

As the part 1 comes to an end, Kimmie gets desperate to get out of the mess she has gotten herself into. Norman's grief intensifies, as Mallory grows her hold stronger than ever on the empire just as the secrets come to a full circle. The betrayals seem to continue and lawsuits keep piling up against the Bellaries, while Officer Alex and Trackson close in on hidden crimes.

In March 2025, Netflix renewed the series for a second season. The second season, too, will be divided into two parts, with most of the prominent cast members reprising their roles.

