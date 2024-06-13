Defending Jacob is an American crime drama miniseries created and written by Mark Bomback and directed by Morten Tyldum. The series is produced by Apple TV+ and is based on the same name 2012 novel by William Landay. The show premiered on April 24, 2020, and concluded on May 29, 2020. The show consists of 8 episodes.

The story revolves around Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber, his wife Laurie, and their 14-year-old son Jacob, who may be a murderer. Jacob Barber becomes the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his classmate, Ben Rifkin.

The discovery of Jacob’s fingerprints on Ben’s body and the revelation that Jacob used to carry a knife to school intensified the accusations against him. His father, Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber, and mother, Laurie, are determined to prove his innocence.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

How many episodes are there in Defending Jacob?

Defending Jacob consists of eight episodes in total. Each episode of Defending Jacob has a runtime of approximately 45 to 55 minutes.

Episode Number Episode Name 1 Pilot 2 Everything Is Cool 3 Poker Faces 4 Damage Control 5 Visitors 6 Wishful Thinking 7 Job 8 After

In the first episode, the Barber family’s life is upended when their son Jacob is accused of murdering a classmate. Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber takes on the case. In the second episode, as the investigation intensifies, Andy faces professional challenges, and Laurie grapples with her emotions. Jacob’s classmates react to the accusations.

Andy digs deeper into the case in the third episode, uncovering unsettling information. Laurie seeks solace in therapy, and tensions rise within the community, while the fourth episode features Andy facing ethical dilemmas, and the trial begins. Jacob’s defense attorney, Joanna Klein, challenges the evidence against him.

By the fifth episode’s conclusion, new evidence emerges, complicating the case. Andy confronts his past, and tensions escalate between the Barbers and the victim’s family. In the sixth episode, the trial continues with shocking revelations. Laurie faces emotional turmoil, and Andy’s loyalty is tested.

The second last episode of the show features the trial reaching a critical point, with Andy’s career hanging in the balance and Jacob’s fate remaining uncertain. The finale episode shows the trial concluded and the truth revealed. The Barbers grapple with the aftermath, forever changed by the events.

Who is in the cast of Defending Jacob?

Chris Evans, known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrays the character of Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber. Michelle Dockery, famous for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, plays the character of Laurie Barber, Andy’s wife and Jacob’s mother.

Jaeden Martell (formerly Jaeden Lieberher) portrays the central character, Jacob Barber. Cherry Jones plays the character of a defense attorney, Joanna Klein. Pablo Schreiber, known for his roles in Orange Is the New Black and American Gods, portrays the role of Neal Loguidice, another prosecutor.

Betty Gabriel, who is known for her work in Get Out, joins the cast of the series as Pam Duffy, a detective investigating the case. Sakina Jaffrey plays the character of Lynn Canavan, the District Attorney, while J.K. Simmons plays the role of Billy Barber, Andy’s father.

Where to watch this miniseries?

You can watch Defending Jacob on Apple TV+. Despite the availability of several streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu, Apple TV+ is the only platform where the audience can watch this show. If you don’t have a subscription, there’s a 7-day free trial available for Apple TV+.