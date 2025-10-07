How many episodes are there in House of David season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

House of David season 2 has made its way to the audience, premiering with two episodes on October 5, 2025. It was released on Wonder Project, a new subscription offering on Prime Video.

Ad

Continuing from the intense fight between David and Goliath, the protagonist is moving forward to take his place on the throne. However, there are unexpected challenges at every step, hinting that the war is not over yet. Characters like Samuel and King Saul also return to the series, bringing new twists and turns in the plot through their actions.

House of David season 2 will have a total of eight episodes this season, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on Wonder Project, Prime Video.

Ad

Trending

All episodes in House of David season 2, and when they arrive

A still from the series (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

After the significant performance of the first installment, season 2 is set to continue David's heroic journey of becoming a great leader. His rise from a shepherd to a warrior stood out in the previous installment, and the next one promises to bring him closer to his destiny.

Ad

The series will consist of a total of eight episodes, released in a weekly drop schedule. With the first two episodes already available on the platform, the remaining episodes will be released every Sunday, bringing new developments and shocking revelations to viewers.

Here is a complete list of all the episodes and when they arrive:

Episode Number Release Date 1 October 5, 2025 2 October 5, 2025 3 October 12, 2025 4 October 19, 2025 5 October 26, 2025 6 November 2, 2025 7 November 9, 2025 8 November 16, 2025

Ad

Also read: House of David season 2 premiere ending explained: What does David's entry into Gibeah signify?

Where to watch all episodes of House of David season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

House of David season 2 will be exclusively available to stream on Wonder Project, a new subscription service for value-based content on Prime Video. It is a new entry to the popular streaming platform, aimed at bringing stories of courage and faith to the audience.

Ad

To subscribe to Wonder Project on Prime Video, the monthly subscription price is $8.99/month or $89.99/year. Interested viewers can further check the current titles available on the platform.

While season 2 becomes one of their main projects, viewers can expect more curated movies and TV series to be released on Wonder Project soon. As reported by Variety, the platform is also set to have 'edited versions of movie favorites'. Bringing TV-edited versions of popular films, this step stands in line with the service's aim at promoting family co-viewing.

Ad

About House of David season 2

A still from the series (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

After defeating Goliath in an iconic battle, David is set to take up more challenges in season 2. The biblical epic brings him to a new juncture in his journey, making him face unexpected struggles and battles.

Ad

King Saul is further losing his powers and bringing more complexities to the second season with his actions. From blossoming romance to bitter jealousy, the upcoming twists and turns in the series will put David to the test in season 2.

Created by Jon Erwin, the cast members include Michael Iskander as David, Ali Suliman as King Saul, Stephen Lang as Samuel, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Indy Lewis as Mychal, among others.

Ad

Also read: Who is Michael Iskander? Meet the actor who plays King David in House of David

Watch House of David season 2 on Wonder Project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More