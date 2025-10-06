  • home icon
What is Wonder Project on Prime Video? All about the new faith-based channel where House of David season 2 premiered

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:26 GMT
Wonder Project is now on Prime Video (Image via Wonder Project/YouTube)
Wonder Project is now on Prime Video (Image via Wonder Project/YouTube)

Wonder Project, an indie faith-based studio, launched its subscription service exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the US on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Its new SVOD service, also called Wonder Project, features "over 1000 hours of curated TV series movies," including the second season of the hit biblical drama series, House of David.

The news about the studio and Amazon Prime Video's collaboration was first announced by the latter's press release in June 2025. It promises audiences more titles "to entertain the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope, and restoring faith in things worth believing in."

Jon Erwin, the co-creative lead who formed the studio with its CEO, Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, said in an announcement of the new subscription service on Prime Video in June, per The Hollywood Reporter:

"Our audience is underserved and craves a destination they can trust with exceptional originals and curated movies and TV shows. With the new Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, we will be delivering all of that and more."
House of David&#039;s is now on Prime Video (Image via Wonder Project)
House of David's is now on Prime Video (Image via Wonder Project)

Besides exclusive originals produced by the studio, Wonder Project on Prime Video will also feature a library of beloved TV shows and films, including Pride and Prejudice, Sherlock, The Connery, Mr. Bean, and more. These are now available through subscription, along with the studio's original programming, like For King & Country: No Turning Back music documentary.

More about Wonder Project on Prime Video, subscriptions, and upcoming original titles

Wonder Project's launch on Prime Video coincides with the return of the hit series House of David for its second season, which premiered on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The series is not exclusively available via the new streaming subscription before becoming available for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers at a later date.

Since the service is a separate subscription from Prime Video, existing Prime Video subscribers will need to fork out another $8.99 per month to access the service's original and curated titles. Amazon's Prime Video itself costs $8.99 per month with ads and an additional $2.99 per month to go ad-free for general Prime memberships.

To subscribe to Wonder Project and watch the House of David season 2 and its other titles, plans cost $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year (equal to $7.50 per month). That said, the service comes with a 7-day free trial according to its website, giving new subscribers a risk-free option to try the streaming service before committing to a monthly or yearly subscription.

Besides existing original titles and curated TV shows and movies available on the service's release day, there are several new original projects coming to the platform before the year ends. Here's a list of upcoming originals and when they will arrive.

  • for KING + COUNTRY: No Turning Back, documentary on Joel and Luke Smallbone, premiering in November 2025
  • A Winter Song, a feature film about a struggling musician and her leap of faith and journey to Armenia, premiering in November 2025
  • A still untitled Christmas special hosted by Kimberly Schlapman, coming this December 2025
  • Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain's Journey, a documentary on Army combat chaplain Emil Kapuan, premiering in December 2025
  • Adventure in Wonder, a limited documentary series following the Melton family, premieres in December 2025
Other titles available via Wonder Project include the original docuseries on the Ohio State football team's 2024 championship season, Redemption, The Sound of Music, Dead Poets Society, Friday Night Lights, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
