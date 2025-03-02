How many episodes are there in House of David? Episode count and more

House of David is a new historical drama series that premiered on Prime Video on February 27, 2025. Tracing David's path from a modest shepherd to becoming the esteemed king of Israel, the show interprets the Biblical narrative. Viewers with an active membership can stream the series exclusively on Prime Video.

House of David explores David's life, stressing his difficulties and achievements. David, appointed by the prophet Samuel, rises among King Saul's failing rule marked by pride and vanity. From Saul's court, the show shows David's experiences with love, loss, and conflict leading up to his fabled struggle against Goliath.

House of David comprises a total of eight episodes. The first three episodes on the premiere date started the release plan, followed by weekly releases of the next episodes.

Number of episodes in House of David Season 1

House of David's first season runs eight episodes. Starting with a triple-episode premiere and then running weekly, the release schedule was intended to keep the audience involved.

Below is the detailed release schedule:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 A Shepherd and a King February 27, 2025 Episode 2 Deep Calls to Deep February 27, 2025 Episode 3 The Anointing February 27, 2025 Episode 4 The Song of Moses March 6, 2025 Episode 5 The Wolf and The Lion March 13, 2025 Episode 6 Giants Awakened March 20, 2025 Episode 7 David and Goliath Part 1 March 27, 2025 Episode 8 David and Goliath Part 2 April 3, 2025

Production, direction and cast

House of David is created by Jon Erwin and produced by The Wonder Project in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The series was developed with a focus on historical and faith-based storytelling, ensuring authenticity in its depiction of ancient Israel. Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin are among the key producers, with The Chosen’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, serving as a special advisor.

Michael Iskander leads the ensemble and plays David in his first big screen role. As King Saul, Ali Suliman sets the scene for David's ascent via his fall from grace. Stephen Lang plays Samuel, the prophet anointed to David; Ayelet Zurer plays Queen Ahinoam.

Playing the towering Goliath, Martyn Ford gives the series' climax battle physical intensity. Among other supporting cast members are Louis Ferreira as Jesse, Ethan Kai as Jonathan, and Oded Fehr as Abner.

Filming locations of House of David

House of David was primarily filmed in Greece, with additional locations in Canada. The production team chose these locations to create an immersive ancient setting that closely resembles the biblical landscapes of Israel.

Filming locations in Greece

Using Greece's natural settings to accentuate the realism, the show was shot mostly there. Capturing the deserts, rocky terrain, and valleys detailed in Biblical books, the Mediterranean backdrop offered a startling visual experience.

Saronikos served as one of the most prominent filming sites. Its coastline and rocky cliffs added to the grand atmosphere of the show by depicting important events in David's path.

served as one of the most prominent filming sites. Its coastline and rocky cliffs added to the grand atmosphere of the show by depicting important events in David's path. Markopoulo Mesogaias housed Kapa Studios, where many of the intricate set pieces were filmed. Its countryside and quiet roads helped recreate David’s early years as a shepherd.

housed Kapa Studios, where many of the intricate set pieces were filmed. Its countryside and quiet roads helped recreate David’s early years as a shepherd. Lavreotiki , known for its ancient silver mines, brought historical depth to the series. The landscapes helped depict the harsh environments in which David endured his trials.

, known for its ancient silver mines, brought historical depth to the series. The landscapes helped depict the harsh environments in which David endured his trials. Fyli , close to Mount Parnitha, offered cliffs and deep forests for settings of exile and conflict.

, close to Mount Parnitha, offered cliffs and deep forests for settings of exile and conflict. Xylokastro , a seaside town, allowed for contrasting scenery between land and sea, enriching the show’s cinematography.

, a seaside town, allowed for contrasting scenery between land and sea, enriching the show’s cinematography. Zagori , with its dramatic cliffs and narrow pathways, was ideal for capturing battlefield sequences and high-stakes confrontations.

, with its dramatic cliffs and narrow pathways, was ideal for capturing battlefield sequences and high-stakes confrontations. Konitsa, which is close to the Aoos Gorge, was used for its stunning aerial shots and action scenes that made David's story even more grand.

Filming locations in Canada

Greece offered a real biblical backdrop, but portions of House of David were shot in Alberta, Canada. The landscapes of the area fit Mediterranean settings perfectly, providing more settings for particular scenes. The visual scale of the series was expanded by Alberta's open fields and rugged terrain.

Plot of the series

The series explores the transformative journey of David from an overlooked shepherd to the celebrated king of Israel. The show starts with King Saul's fall from pride-driven decline. Under divine direction, the prophet Samuel names David the future king.

The narrative follows David's struggles, including his well-known meeting with Goliath—and his complex relationship with Saul. The series deftly threads themes of faith, leadership, and destiny to give viewers a rich trip into this ancient narrative.

House of David Season 1 Episodes 1, 2, and 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.

