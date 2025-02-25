What is House of David Season 1 release schedule? All episodes and when they arrive

House of David Season 1 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 27, 2025. The show presents a contemporary spin on the old biblical narrative of David, the young shepherd who rises to be king of Israel.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Wonder Project, the show explores David’s rise to power and the challenges he faces along the way. Fans can stream the drama with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

The first three episodes will be available on the premiere day. The remaining episodes will be broadcast weekly following the debut, ending with the April 3, 2025 season finale.

Michael Iskander stars as David in House of David; Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, and Stephen Lang round out the supporting cast. The show delves deeply into ideas of rivalry, leadership, and destiny.

Beginning David's early years, the series shows how he rose to be among Israel's most well-known monarchs. The prophet Samuel names David king anointed. David starts off as an invisible shepherd, then vanquishes Goliath and subsequently takes throne.

King Saul's tragic fall brought on by his pride and fear follows David's narrative as well. This historical drama shows how complicated their lives were and how they were connected.

How many episodes are there in House of David Season 1?

House of David Season 1 consists of eight episodes. Early drops mixed with weekly episodes help to generate excitement according to the release schedule. Starting on February 27, 2025, the show opens with a simultaneous release of the first three episodes.

Following that, until the season finale, which airs on April 3, 2025, the last five episodes will be broadcast weekly. The show blends historical events that captivate viewers of biblical stories as well as strong drama.

Here’s the full episode release schedule for House of David Season 1:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 TBD February 27, 2025 Episode 2 Deep Calls to Deep February 27, 2025 Episode 3 The Anointing February 27, 2025 Episode 4 TBD March 6, 2025 Episode 5 TBD March 13, 2025 Episode 6 TBD March 20, 2025 Episode 7 TBD March 27, 2025 Episode 8 TBD April 3, 2025

Production, direction, and cast

House of David Season 1 is directed by Alexandra La Roche, Michael Nankin, Jon Erwin, and Jon Gunn. The production's dramatic story brings the biblical story to life with the help of detailed costumes, cinematography, and an exotic setting.

The show is produced by Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, and Petros Danabassis.

The cast includes Michael Iskander as David, Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as the prophet Samuel. Martyn Ford, known for his role in F9: The Fast Saga, portrays Goliath. The show also stars Louis Ferreira, Ethan Kai, and Indy Lewis in supporting roles.

Plot of the series

House of David follows the transformation of David from a humble shepherd to the king of Israel. David, anointed by Samuel, rises to power in a kingdom ruled by prideful and paranoid King Saul.

The series explores faith, destiny, and overcoming obstacles as David faces external and internal challenges, including his Goliath battle. The story of David's rise to greatness makes House of David Season 1 compelling for biblical drama and historical narrative fans.

The story weaves together the struggles of David and Saul. David's rise doesn't happen right away, and the show looks at how hard it is to be a leader and the weight of fate.

House of David Season 1 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

