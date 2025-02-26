What time will House of David season 1 premier episodes be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

House of David season 1 is a biblical drama series set to premiere on February 27, 2025, 12 AM PT, exclusively on Prime Video. The first three episodes will be available right away; weekly releases for the other episodes will follow, ending the season on April 3, 2025.

Ad

This series offers a viewpoint on the story of David and Goliath, illuminating the ascent of David to become King of Israel. Viewers will be taken on a trip across David's life, his conflicts, and the fall from grace of King Saul.

David's metamorphosis from an underappreciated shepherd to a legendary king drives the plot of House of David season 1. Viewers will follow David as he overcomes enormous challenges including his well-known battle with Goliath as he negotiates his climb to power among King Saul's paranoia and pride.

Ad

Trending

For all its members with a current Prime membership, the show will be accessible to stream on Prime Video.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

House of David season 1 premier episodes release time for all regions

Ad

The premiere of House of David season 1 will take place on February 27, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time (PT). However, release times may vary depending on your region. Below is a table that lists the release timings for major regions across the United States, so you can tune in as soon as the first episodes drop.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 27, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) February 27, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 27, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 27, 2025 12:00 AM

Ad

Prime Video subscribers across the United States can tune in at these times to watch the first three episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly, building the excitement for the season finale on April 3, 2025.

Also Read: House of David: Full list of cast in the Amazon Prime series

Plot of House of David season 1

Ad

House of David season 1 tells an interesting story about David's life from being a shepherd to becoming a powerful king. The show is based on the famous Bible story, but it also shows David's journey, his struggles, and his special relationship with the prophet Samuel.

A lot of attention is also paid to King Saul's fall, showing how pride and fear brought down one of Israel's best leaders. The central focus of the show is David's character development, which transcends mere narrative about a young child defeating a giant to include discovering one's actual mission and destiny.

Ad

Read More: What is House of David Season 1 release schedule? All episodes and when they arrive

Production, direction, and cast of House of David season 1

Ad

House of David is created by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, known for their work on Ordinary Angels. Both served as co-directors and executive producers.

The lead role of David is portrayed by Michael Iskander, who was selected after an extensive international casting search. Iskander’s performance as David’s character captures the transformation from an overlooked shepherd to the future king.

Along with Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, the prophet instrumental in David's ascent, and Ali Suliman as King Saul, Renowned for his part in F9: The Fast Saga, Martyn Ford plays the terrifying Goliath.

Ad

Also Read: What time will Reacher season 3 episode 4 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Follow us for further movies and show releases and the details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback