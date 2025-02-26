What time will Reacher season 3 episode 4 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Reacher season 3 episode 4 is coming up with the continuation of Jack Reacher's story. Premiered on February 20, 2025, this season adapts Lee Child's 2003 novel Persuader. Following the success of the previous seasons, episode 4 will drop shortly after the initial three-episode release.

The story of Reacher season 3 moves ahead with Jack Reacher’s (played by Alan Ritchson) dangerous journey. Episode 4, titled Dominique, is set to release on February 27, 2025, at 12 am (Pacific Time). In the episode, Reacher’s military past comes to light, and his search for justice becomes even more intense. As the story unfolds, Reacher takes on increasingly perilous tasks, all while uncovering more secrets about those around him.

Reacher season 3 episode 4 releases on February 27, 2025

Reacher season 3 episode 4 will be released on February 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. After the simultaneous release of the first three episodes, the show will shift to a weekly format. Fans of the action-packed series can tune in to the latest episode at the following times across various time zones:

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 12:00 am (Midnight) USA (Eastern Time) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 5:00 am UK (BST) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 10:00 am India (IST) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 1:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 7:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, February 27, 2025 9:00 pm

Where to watch

Reacher season 3 episode 4 will be available to stream on Prime Video. Subscribed viewers can watch the new episode at the times listed above, which may not work for everyone because of differences in time zones. Prime Video makes it easy and convenient for people to watch the latest episode of this thrilling show.

Reacher season 3 episode 3 recap

As Reacher season 3 episode 3, Number 2 with a Bullet shows that Jack Reacher is getting deeper into Zachary Beck's criminal empire. Reacher's role in Beck's organization keeps growing as he earns Beck's trust. As Reacher dives deeper into the world of organized crime, his skill at staying hidden while navigating dangerous situations is put to the test.

Reacher's plan to get rid of a threat inside the organization is one of the most important things that happens in this episode. Reacher is having trouble getting ahead because of Chapman Duke, who is in charge of security at Beck. Reacher plans a well-thought-out ambush to kill Duke with the help of DEA agent Susan Duffy.

The way it was set up makes it look like someone is trying to break into a DEA safehouse and kidnap Zachary's son Richard Beck. Reacher sets up a firefight that kills Duke and makes Beck and his team believe that what they are seeing is real.

Reacher gets a big promotion because he carried out this plan well. Beck is impressed by Reacher's bravery and skill, so he moves him up in the company and gives him a more important job. Reacher now has better access to the inner workings of Beck's empire, which allows him to look into the criminal activities in more depth.

But the episode also has a shocking turn of events. Reacher finds out that Zachary Beck's criminal empire is just a small part of a much bigger network run by Julius McCabe, who is really the mastermind behind the whole thing. Reacher's mission has changed because of this new information. He now has to face an even deadlier enemy.

What to expect from Reacher season 3 episode 4

Reacher season 3 episode 4, Dominique is about Jack Reacher's time in the military, especially his relationship with Quinn and his link to Dominique Kohl. Viewers will finally find out more about why Reacher hates Quinn so much—a key figure from his past.

The episode seems to look at what drives Reacher and give important background information about his fight for justice.

The next episode may reveal more about Reacher's time in the military and the events that made him who he is today. When Reacher sets his sights on Quinn, one can expect intense fights and action scenes.

Reacher season 3 episode 4 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

