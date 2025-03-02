Where was House of David filmed? All filming locations explored

House of David is a Christian historical drama television series available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show, created by Jon Erwin, premiered on February 27, 2025, with the first two episodes released initially, followed by weekly episodes until April 3, 2025.

The show has drawn compliments for its dedication to biblical authenticity, narrative, and photography. Michael Iskander plays David, following the path of a shepherd rising to be one of Israel's most famous rulers.

From a plain shepherd to the fabled warrior who kills Goliath and finally rises to the throne, David's metamorphosis is followed in the series. House of David was not shot in ancient Israel, although it is set there.

Rather, the production replicated the Biblical scene using Greek and Canadian sites. These sites were selected to improve the visual depth of the series by their historical appeal and natural surroundings.

The production crew chose Greece for its ancient-looking architecture and rough terrain; Alberta, Canada, supplied other settings that fit the Mediterranean surroundings.

Filming locations of House of David

Saronikos, Greece

Saronikos, located in Attica, was a primary filming location for the show. The region's rugged coastline and deep blue waters helped create a grand, ancient atmosphere.

For times of introspection and confrontation, the open views and sheer beauty of the cliffs presented the historical accuracy of the show.

Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

Markopoulo Mesogaias was a crucial location for filming, mainly because of Kapa Studios, located in this town. Important set pieces used to recreate the ancient world were kept in the studio.

Filming David's formative years as a shepherd also took place in the town's rural and peaceful roads. It was a handy base for the actors and crew because of its close proximity to Athens.

Lavreotiki, Greece

The rough terrain and historic silver mines of Lavreotiki gave the series a deeper historical dimension. Scenes depicting David's wilderness and struggles were ideal due to the pristine surroundings. The authenticity of this website enhanced the immersive experience of the show.

Fyli, Greece

The area around Mount Parnitha called Fyli had lush forests and cliffs that were perfect for showing dramatic scenes in House of David. The remote setting made it possible to reenact scenes from exile.

Xylokastro, Greece

With its beaches and pine forests, the seaside town of Xylokastro presented a different environment. These features provided a peaceful yet visually dynamic background for House of David.

Zagori, Greece

The dramatic cliffs and medieval-style villages of Zagori were the perfect place for House of David to take place. The narrow paths and steep cliffs were used to show battles and other intense scenes. This place made the show seem more like it happened in real life.

Konitsa, Greece

Konitsa was a great place for House of David because it was close to the Aoos Gorge and the Pindus mountain range. Breathtaking aerial views from the great natural settings accentuated the epic scale of the show. The area was used for several crucial scenes because of its mix of old buildings and natural beauty.

Alberta, Canada

While Greece provided the ancient setting, Alberta, Canada, was another primary filming location for House of David. The landscapes in Alberta were integrated with the Mediterranean settings.

Calgary, Alberta

In Calgary, the production used the CL Western Town and Backlot, also known as CL Ranch. This location featured standing sets resembling ancient marketplaces and rural areas. The site’s production facilities made it a practical choice for recreating historical scenes.

Other Calgary locations

The production also made use of several Calgary neighborhoods. For House of David, Inglewood and Marda Loop—known for their old beauty—were turned into metropolitan settings. These sites offered period-appropriate architecture and flexible streetcapes.

The plot of the series

David's ascent from a shepherd to the second king of Israel is chronicled in the House of David. Set in 1000 BC, the narrative follows David's anointment by the prophet Samuel after King Saul's fall from favour with God. Among David's challenges on his road are his legendary battle with Goliath and growing strife with King Saul.

The shows look at ideas of faith, leadership, and destiny. Saul's paranoia rises as David becomes well-known, which results in violent confrontations. Key to the story are David's relationships with Jonathan, Michal, and his family, which give his character complexity and direction for change. Detailed narrative and visually striking settings help to bring the Biblical account to life.

House of David Season 1 Episodes 1, 2, and 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.

