House of David season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

From creators Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, House of David season 2 premieres on October 5, 2025, on Wonder Project. The first two episodes will be dropped simultaneously, followed by weekly releases. Season 2 consists of a total of eight episodes.

Building on the conclusion of season 1, the new installment ramps up David's ascension as he faces the increased animosity of King Saul and the intensifying pressures of destiny and authority.

The story continues into the second phase of David's life. It explores broken allegiances within the kingdom, the religious and political struggles that shape Israel's destiny, and the personal sacrifices required of leadership. House of David season 2 delivers epic drama and further investigation of religion, power, and survival.

Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, and Oded Fehr reprise their characters. New cast members include Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom.

When and where will House of David season 2 be released?

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/ @watchwonderproject)

House of David season 2 will be released on October 5, 2025, with the first two episodes coming out on the same day. The eight-episode installment will be available to stream exclusively on Wonder Project, a subscription add-on channel on Prime Video in the United States.

New episodes will be released weekly after the premiere. A separate subscription to Wonder Project is required, priced at $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year. Though the season will initially be offered to Wonder Project subscribers, it will ultimately be released to all Prime Video members at a future, yet-to-be-announced date.

All cast members in House of David season 2

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/ @watchwonderproject)

House of David season 2 reprises its core characters while expanding its cast with both familiar and new faces. The biblical epic continues to follow David's ascension, his complicated relationship with King Saul, and the changing allegiances within the kingdom. Below is the expected cast list for season 2:

Michael Iskander as David

Ali Suliman as King Saul

Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam

Stephen Lang as Samuel

Indy Lewis as Mychal

Yali Topol Margalith as Mirab

Ethan Kai as Jonathan

Sam Otto as Eshbaal

Oded Fehr as Abner

Louis Ferreira as Jesse

Davood Ghadami as Eliab

Ashraf Barhom as Doeg

Alexander Uloom as King Achish

What to expect from House of David season 2

House of David season 2 resumes the epic biblical drama tracing the ascension of David during times of political upheaval, divided allegiance, and divine foretelling. Resuming after the dramatic events of season 1, David's developing relationship with King Saul comes under intense scrutiny as the latter's jealousy and suspicion increase in line with David's burgeoning authority.

The series will delve into the moral and spiritual conflicts that define David's journey. He is compelled to navigate shifting allegiances in Saul's court, fraught family dynamics, and the responsibilities of leadership imposed upon him as a young man.

Meanwhile, Saul's decline as a leader becomes increasingly evident, revealing fissures within his kingdom and intensifying the strain between obedience to the king and trust in God's ordained destiny.

Jonathan's relationship with David remains at the core, offering both fraternal presence and political danger. Meanwhile, the women of the royal court play a pivotal role in forming alliances and enmities. With characters such as the prophet Samuel and the war commander Abner at work, the season hints at rising conflict between divine fate and human desire.

Season 2 will likely explore all aspects of power, religion, and survival, serving as a backdrop to the climactic stages of David's ascension from shepherd to monarch.

House of David season 2 will premiere on October 5, 2025, on Wonder Project.

