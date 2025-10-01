Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 is expected to up the tension and conspiracy as Slough House and The Park continue to investigate existing cases, with one new mystery teased in episode 2. Cars are catching fire randomly in the middle of the highway, and the people behind them are the same ones behind the mass shooting.Titled Tall Tales, Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 drops next week on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the usual 12:00 am ET timeslot, only on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to find out what happens next to Slough House after they have been put on lockdown, and what happens to Roddy Ho after he is taken in.There are also the teasers whether Tara will be an existing character in the story going forward, and the seemingly growing animosity and tension between MI5 Director General Claude Whelan and Dennis Gimball's wife, Dodie.When does Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the show's one-episode weekly release, Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 comes out next Wednesday, October 8, 2025. And like previous episodes, as the next installment arrives around 12:00 am Eastern Time, and for those who want to catch episode 3 as soon as it comes out, the exact release timings are below.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeTuesday, October 7, 20259 pmCentral TimeTuesday, October 7, 202511 pmEastern TimeWednesday, October 8, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, October 8, 20254 amCentral European TimeWednesday, October 8, 20256 amEastern European TimeWednesday, October 8, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeWednesday, October 8, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeWednesday, October 8, 20251 pmAs an Original Apple drama, Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 and all previous and upcoming episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.How many episodes are left in Slow Horses season 5?Slow Horses has maintained its 6-episode seasons, and season 5 also follows the tradition with only six episodes, with one of them being released every week. This means that there are only four more episodes left in the series, including Slow Horses season 5 episode 3. Here's the show's release schedule episode-wise:Episode 3: Tall Tales - October 8, 2025Episode 4: Missiles - October 15, 2025Episode 5: Circus - October 22, 2025Episode 6: Scars - October 29, 2025A brief recap of Slow Horses season 5 episode 2A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 confirmed that there's indeed a threat to Roddy's life. But thanks to Lamb breaking into his apartment, the gunman sent to kill him didn't succeed. Also, Diana and The Park found out that the bullets found from Roddy's place were the same as the one bullet found from the sniper who killed the Abbotsfield shooter in Slow Horses season 5 episode 1.However, with Lamb failing to report the threat in Roddy's life to The Park, Diane had put Slough House on lockdown, with Roddy taken in for questioning. Meanwhile, the group of terrorists who targeted Roddy caused another disruption. They worked with another group, climate activists, to mess with a petrol plant.Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 ends with a car randomly blowing up on the street, with one of the climate activists posting online about fighting against the use of petrol.Major events to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 3After the events of the previous episodes, here are some potential plot developments and highlights viewers can expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 3:The next steps for Slough House. Diana had put them on lockdown, but whether they follow that or not, along with the usual chaos they cause, could be a highlight in the next episode.The Park will investigate the car randomly blowing up. With the terrorist and the climate activist groups messing with the plant itself, the case about the car blowing up is not likely to be an isolated case. It's likely going to happen to more cars, kicking off a bigger investigation.Roddy Ho could finally accept that Tara targeted him. He still doesn't believe that Tara is one of the bag guys and still thinks that they are really in love. But getting taken in by The Park could finally open his eyes to the truth.Read more: Slow Horses season 4 recapStay tuned for more Slow Horses season 5 news and updates as the series continues.