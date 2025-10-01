  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:01 GMT
Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)
Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 is expected to up the tension and conspiracy as Slough House and The Park continue to investigate existing cases, with one new mystery teased in episode 2. Cars are catching fire randomly in the middle of the highway, and the people behind them are the same ones behind the mass shooting.

Ad

Titled Tall Tales, Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 drops next week on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the usual 12:00 am ET timeslot, only on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to find out what happens next to Slough House after they have been put on lockdown, and what happens to Roddy Ho after he is taken in.

There are also the teasers whether Tara will be an existing character in the story going forward, and the seemingly growing animosity and tension between MI5 Director General Claude Whelan and Dennis Gimball's wife, Dodie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When does Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 come out?

Ad

Following the show's one-episode weekly release, Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 comes out next Wednesday, October 8, 2025. And like previous episodes, as the next installment arrives around 12:00 am Eastern Time, and for those who want to catch episode 3 as soon as it comes out, the exact release timings are below.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeTuesday, October 7, 20259 pm
Central TimeTuesday, October 7, 202511 pm
Eastern TimeWednesday, October 8, 202512 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, October 8, 20254 am
Central European TimeWednesday, October 8, 20256 am
Eastern European TimeWednesday, October 8, 20257 am
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, October 8, 20259:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeWednesday, October 8, 20251 pm
Ad

As an Original Apple drama, Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 and all previous and upcoming episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.

How many episodes are left in Slow Horses season 5?

Slow Horses has maintained its 6-episode seasons, and season 5 also follows the tradition with only six episodes, with one of them being released every week. This means that there are only four more episodes left in the series, including Slow Horses season 5 episode 3. Here's the show's release schedule episode-wise:

Ad
  • Episode 3: Tall Tales - October 8, 2025
  • Episode 4: Missiles - October 15, 2025
  • Episode 5: Circus - October 22, 2025
  • Episode 6: Scars - October 29, 2025

A brief recap of Slow Horses season 5 episode 2

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)
A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 confirmed that there's indeed a threat to Roddy's life. But thanks to Lamb breaking into his apartment, the gunman sent to kill him didn't succeed. Also, Diana and The Park found out that the bullets found from Roddy's place were the same as the one bullet found from the sniper who killed the Abbotsfield shooter in Slow Horses season 5 episode 1.

Ad

However, with Lamb failing to report the threat in Roddy's life to The Park, Diane had put Slough House on lockdown, with Roddy taken in for questioning. Meanwhile, the group of terrorists who targeted Roddy caused another disruption. They worked with another group, climate activists, to mess with a petrol plant.

Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 ends with a car randomly blowing up on the street, with one of the climate activists posting online about fighting against the use of petrol.

Ad

Major events to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 3

After the events of the previous episodes, here are some potential plot developments and highlights viewers can expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 3:

  • The next steps for Slough House. Diana had put them on lockdown, but whether they follow that or not, along with the usual chaos they cause, could be a highlight in the next episode.
  • The Park will investigate the car randomly blowing up. With the terrorist and the climate activist groups messing with the plant itself, the case about the car blowing up is not likely to be an isolated case. It's likely going to happen to more cars, kicking off a bigger investigation.
  • Roddy Ho could finally accept that Tara targeted him. He still doesn't believe that Tara is one of the bag guys and still thinks that they are really in love. But getting taken in by The Park could finally open his eyes to the truth.
Ad

Read more: Slow Horses season 4 recap

Stay tuned for more Slow Horses season 5 news and updates as the series continues.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications