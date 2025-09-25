Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 will continue the season's unexpected mystery: the danger in Roddy Ho's life and his glamorous but mysterious new girlfriend, Tara. Although everyone else isn't convinced, Shirley is convinced that Roddy is in grave danger, and the previous episode hinted at a force working behind the scenes against him.Titled Incommunicado, Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 will be released next Wednesday, October 1, 2025, on Apple TV+ at 12 am ET to resolve the cliffhanger from episode 1. From the mystery awaiting in Roddy Ho's apartment to the existing questions about the mass shooting, the killer, and its relation to the mayoral election, the next episode is expected to bring plenty of resolutions.There's also the lingering question of whether Shirley will arrive just in time to save Roddy from her perceived danger.When does Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSlow Horses season 5 follows a one-episode drop every week at the same time, which means Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 is coming out next week on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time. The table below provides the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in several major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeTuesday, September 30, 20259 pmCentral TimeTuesday, September 30, 202511 pmEastern TimeWednesday, October 1, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, October 1, 20254 amCentral European TimeWednesday, October 1, 20256 amEastern European TimeWednesday, October 1, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeWednesday, October 1, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeWednesday, October 1, 20251 pmSlow Horses is an Apple Original thriller adapted from Mick Herron's long-running Slough House series. This means, like previous seasons of the show, episodes of season 5 can only be watched on Apple TV+ with a subscription.How many episodes are left in Slow Horses season 5?Like Slow Horses season 4, season 5 of the spy series will only have six episodes, which will be released every week until the finale on October 29, 2025. After the premiere, five episodes remain, including next week's Slow Horses season 5 episode 2, which will continue the show's suspicious plot twist: Roddy Ho's glamorous new girlfriend.Here's the release date of the remaining episodes in the series:Episode 2: Incommunicado - October 1, 2025Episode 3: Tall Tales - October 8, 2025Episode 4: Missiles - October 15, 2025Episode 5: Circus - October 22, 2025Episode 6: Scars - October 29, 2025Read more: Slow Horses season 4 recapA brief recap of Slow Horses season 5 episode 1The Slow Horses season 5 returns with a mass shooting and a separate assassin killing the mass shooter shortly after the incident. Per the police investigation, the mass shooter is a supporter of Dennis Gimball, who is running for mayor against Zafar Jaffrey.A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)Episode 1 also reveals Shirley's suspicions that someone is trying to kill Roddy Ho after she saves him from a possible hit-and-run. However, no one is taking her suspicions seriously, so she obsessively follows him around. Shirley discovers that Roddy has a girlfriend, whom she thinks is suspicious because the woman, Tara, is way out of Roddy's league.Meanwhile, River is caught off guard when Louisa reveals that she won't be going back to Slough House after her 6-month leave. Slow Horses season 5 episode 1 ends with the taxi dropping off Roddy first after his night out with Tara, and Tara sending a cryptic text to someone about Roddy's whereabouts and that he is &quot;alone.&quot; Meanwhile, Shirley is running after Roddy, thinking he's in danger.Major events to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 2Following the cliffhanger of the previous episode and based on the synopsis of Slow Horses season 5 episode 2, here are some potential plot points and highlights to expect in the next episode:The mystery about what awaits Roddy Ho in his apartment is revealed. In the final moments of the previous episode, Tara, Roddy's girlfriend, sent someone a cryptic text about Roddy going up to his apartment, &quot;alone.&quot;Shirley will be following Roddy Ho, and whether or not she arrives in time in case someone tries to kill him, after they supposedly failed in the hit-and-run attempt, could be a highlight in the next episode.The synopsis teases Jackson Lamb intercepting an assassin, but whether this is related to the mass shooting or the threat to Roddy's life remains to be seen.Stay tuned for more Slow Horses season 5 news and updates as the season gets underway.