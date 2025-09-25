  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:22 GMT
Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 (Image via Apple TV+)
Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 will continue the season's unexpected mystery: the danger in Roddy Ho's life and his glamorous but mysterious new girlfriend, Tara. Although everyone else isn't convinced, Shirley is convinced that Roddy is in grave danger, and the previous episode hinted at a force working behind the scenes against him.

Ad

Titled Incommunicado, Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 will be released next Wednesday, October 1, 2025, on Apple TV+ at 12 am ET to resolve the cliffhanger from episode 1. From the mystery awaiting in Roddy Ho's apartment to the existing questions about the mass shooting, the killer, and its relation to the mayoral election, the next episode is expected to bring plenty of resolutions.

There's also the lingering question of whether Shirley will arrive just in time to save Roddy from her perceived danger.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When does Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 come out?

Ad

Slow Horses season 5 follows a one-episode drop every week at the same time, which means Slow Horses season 5 episode 2 is coming out next week on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time.

The table below provides the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeTuesday, September 30, 20259 pm
Central TimeTuesday, September 30, 202511 pm
Eastern TimeWednesday, October 1, 202512 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, October 1, 20254 am
Central European TimeWednesday, October 1, 20256 am
Eastern European TimeWednesday, October 1, 20257 am
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, October 1, 20259:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeWednesday, October 1, 20251 pm
Ad

Slow Horses is an Apple Original thriller adapted from Mick Herron's long-running Slough House series. This means, like previous seasons of the show, episodes of season 5 can only be watched on Apple TV+ with a subscription.

How many episodes are left in Slow Horses season 5?

Like Slow Horses season 4, season 5 of the spy series will only have six episodes, which will be released every week until the finale on October 29, 2025. After the premiere, five episodes remain, including next week's Slow Horses season 5 episode 2, which will continue the show's suspicious plot twist: Roddy Ho's glamorous new girlfriend.

Ad

Here's the release date of the remaining episodes in the series:

  • Episode 2: Incommunicado - October 1, 2025
  • Episode 3: Tall Tales - October 8, 2025
  • Episode 4: Missiles - October 15, 2025
  • Episode 5: Circus - October 22, 2025
  • Episode 6: Scars - October 29, 2025

Read more: Slow Horses season 4 recap

A brief recap of Slow Horses season 5 episode 1

The Slow Horses season 5 returns with a mass shooting and a separate assassin killing the mass shooter shortly after the incident. Per the police investigation, the mass shooter is a supporter of Dennis Gimball, who is running for mayor against Zafar Jaffrey.

Ad
A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)
A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 1 also reveals Shirley's suspicions that someone is trying to kill Roddy Ho after she saves him from a possible hit-and-run. However, no one is taking her suspicions seriously, so she obsessively follows him around. Shirley discovers that Roddy has a girlfriend, whom she thinks is suspicious because the woman, Tara, is way out of Roddy's league.

Ad

Meanwhile, River is caught off guard when Louisa reveals that she won't be going back to Slough House after her 6-month leave. Slow Horses season 5 episode 1 ends with the taxi dropping off Roddy first after his night out with Tara, and Tara sending a cryptic text to someone about Roddy's whereabouts and that he is "alone." Meanwhile, Shirley is running after Roddy, thinking he's in danger.

Major events to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 2

Following the cliffhanger of the previous episode and based on the synopsis of Slow Horses season 5 episode 2, here are some potential plot points and highlights to expect in the next episode:

Ad
  • The mystery about what awaits Roddy Ho in his apartment is revealed. In the final moments of the previous episode, Tara, Roddy's girlfriend, sent someone a cryptic text about Roddy going up to his apartment, "alone."
  • Shirley will be following Roddy Ho, and whether or not she arrives in time in case someone tries to kill him, after they supposedly failed in the hit-and-run attempt, could be a highlight in the next episode.
  • The synopsis teases Jackson Lamb intercepting an assassin, but whether this is related to the mass shooting or the threat to Roddy's life remains to be seen.
Ad

Stay tuned for more Slow Horses season 5 news and updates as the season gets underway.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications