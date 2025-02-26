How many roles has Andrea Roth played in the Law & Order series? All characters explored

Andrea Roth is well-known for her roles in various projects, but her work in Law & Order, one of the most-watched American police procedural and legal drama series, highlighted her talent for adding depth and intensity to her characters.

In 2005, she appeared as Marley Emerson in episode 12 of Law & Order season 15, titled Mammon. Later, in 2011, she portrayed the character Avery Cullman in episode 5 of Criminal Intent season 10, titled Trophy Wine.

Besides playing two different characters in the Law & Order series, she also appeared in the action film War (2007) and guest-starred on Blue Bloods, the CBS television drama.

Apart from Andrea Roth, the Law & Order series has featured guest performances from numerous renowned actors and actresses. The two characters that Roth portrayed in the crime drama demonstrate her versatility as an actress. Considering her acting skills, Roth remains a memorable guest star within the franchise.

Law & Order: Characters played by Andrea Roth and other guest appearances

Andrea Roth portrayed two characters—Marley Emerson and Avery Cullman—on Law & Order. In season 15, episode 12, Marley accepts a plea deal to testify against Kenny Tremont. However, before she can execute her plan, she is killed by carbon monoxide poisoning.

In season 10, episode 5, the showrunner cast Andrea Roth as Avery Cullman, the wife of Bing Cullman. In this episode, wine importer Bing Cullman receives a special delivery of wine. Later, he becomes ill from drinking the wine, and detectives Bobby Goren and Alex Eames are summoned to the scene.

Popular actors and actresses such as Viola Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Joan Cusack, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Alec Baldwin have made guest appearances on the show. Timothée Chalamet also had a brief role in the crime series. When he was 13 years old, he portrayed a troubled teenager named Eric Foley in season 19, episode 10, titled Pledge.

More about Andrea Roth: Everything you need to know

Andrea Roth has performed impeccably in several films and television shows throughout her acting career. Born in Woodstock, Ontario, she gained fame and recognition for her pivotal role in RoboCop: The Series.

She has received recognition for her work in films such as The Sunchaser (1996) and Dark Places (2015). On television, she has appeared in multiple series beyond Law & Order.

In addition to starring in Criminal Minds, Roth played Janet Gavin in the FX television series Rescue Me. Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, Andrea Roth gained fame for her debut theatrical performance in The Miracle Worker at the age of 11.

In her personal life, she married her longtime boyfriend, Todd Biermann, in 2011. The couple has a daughter named Ava Reese Biermann.

Andrea Roth has solidified her position in the industry by delivering outstanding performances in both films and television shows. Viewers appreciate her ability to portray diverse roles and convey intense emotions. Her fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her upcoming roles and how her career unfolds.

Law & Order began airing its 24th season on October 3, 2024, on NBC. Since its inception in 1990, the show has gained immense popularity for its engaging narratives, unique storylines, and compelling guest stars. In this television series created by Dick Wolf, police officers investigate a series of gruesome crimes and gather evidence to incriminate the offenders.

New episodes of the crime drama air every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

