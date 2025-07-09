How many times has Lorenzo Lamas been married? Net worth and personal life explored as actor files for divorce

Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole are getting divorced after being together for less than two years, TMZ reported on July 8, 2025. Notably, this is Lorenzo’s sixth reported divorce, following his five previous marriages to Victoria Hilbert, Michele Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, Shauna Sand, and Shawna Craig.

Ad

TMZ obtained the legal documents of Lorenzo and Kenna’s alleged divorce, which stated that the couple was separating due to irreconcilable differences. However, Lorenzo is reportedly seeking to prevent any support payments.

Lorenzo Lamas is known for his roles on shows like Falcon Crest and The Bold and the Beautiful. He has an estimated net worth of around $2 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, according to AmoMama, Kenna has built a career as a model, and her Instagram bio describes her as an explorer and adventurer.

Ad

Trending

Ad

People magazine reported that Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole’s love story began nearly five years ago. The outlet obtained a press release in which the actor recalled meeting Kenna through his Godmother, Francesca Daniels, and that they dated for almost ten months.

In 2021, the Final Impact star proposed to Nicole in Nevada, and they exchanged vows about two years later. The wedding ceremony took place in Florida, and Nicole posted a few pictures from the event on Instagram about two days after the wedding. She captioned the photos:

Ad

“It was an absolute dream and we are so grateful for our friends and family that could make it and the ones celebrating in spirit from afar. Especially the ones that couldn’t be with us on this earthly plane but were there from heaven.”

Lorenzo Lamas net worth: Career, marriages, and other details

The Santa Monica, California native’s personal life has grabbed a lot of attention. Lorenzo Lamas’ first marriage was to Falcon Crest star Victoria Hilbert. According to AmoMama, the couple had a 12-year age difference, and their wedding took place in Carmel. The marriage lasted only a year, from 1981 to 1982, and Lamas provided Victoria with $20,000 in financial support.

Ad

After his divorce from Victoria, Lamas met publicist Michele Smith during a tour for his show Falcon Crest. The two gradually grew close and reportedly became intimate on another tour. They also became parents to a son. After marrying in 1983, their relationship faced numerous issues, ultimately leading to divorce in 1985.

Lorenzo Lamas had a long-standing close friendship with actress Kathleen Kinmont. The two reconnected shortly after his separation from Michele and gradually moved in together. They exchanged vows in 1989 but split for unknown reasons in 1994.

Ad

Ad

Lamas then married Shauna Sand, a former Playboy model. Their marriage lasted less than six years (1996-2002), during which they welcomed three children – Alexandra, Isabella, and Victoria. About nine years later, Lamas married model Shawna Craig in Mexico. The couple did not have children together and separated in 2018.

Although Lorenzo Lamas has amassed significant wealth through his career, he has faced some financial problems. Celebrity Net Worth reported that he filed for bankruptcy in the past and claimed, about ten years ago, that his income was zero. In addition to debts of $322,000, he also owed $ 285,000 in taxes and $285,000 in spousal support.

Ad

Ad

Lorenzo has released a few music projects over the years, including an album titled West Germany. His main source of income also comes from the box office collections of his films. The list includes titles such as Grease, Take Down, Snake Eater, Midnight Man, Gladiator Cop, The Rage, Return to Vengeance, Being American, Beyond the Game, Unwritten, and others.

Lorenzo Lamas has also played leading roles on television. He became a popular face after appearing as Lance Cumson in Falcon Crest for multiple episodes. He has also been a key part of shows like Renegade, Invasion America, Air America, The Immortal, The Bold and the Beautiful, American Dad!, and Lucha Underground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More