How old is Jenna Weeks? All about Montana Jordan's partner as Young Sheldon star welcomes baby daughter

Montana Jordan and his partner Jenna Weeks have become parents of their first child on May 21, 2024. The duo have named the newborn Emma Rae Jordan. While Jordan is popular for his television appearances, Weeks is a TikTok personality who frequently shares lifestyle content and is 21 years old as of 2024.

The Big Bang Theory star shared a photo on his Instagram page where he held the baby covered in a pink and white blanket. The caption read—

"5/21/2024. God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always."

The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from Montana Jordan's followers on the platforms. Actor Iain Armitage wrote that he was waiting to meet the baby. Others praised the beauty of the baby and wrote that Jordan would be the best father.

Montana Jordan's partner is a well-known face on social media: Career and other details

Jenna Weeks started her career in 2020 by posting lifestyle content. Now she is even popular for the funny content she shares about her relationship with Montana Jordan.

She has spent the majority of her life in Diana, Texas and she continues residing at the same place, as per The Sun. A majority of her TikTok videos have gone viral over the years and the best among them is titled Everyone Says I look like Georgie from Young Sheldon, which received more than 50 million views.

Jenna is also popular for a lip-sync video that came out last year and she was dancing to the track, Everybody Told Me That I Sound Like CG5. She is also active on Instagram with around 52,000 followers and frequently shares photos posing with her partner.

Notably, there are hardly any details available on when Jenna met Montana. However, the relationship was reportedly confirmed after Weeks shared a picture in November 2021 and wrote—

"My whole [white heart emoji]."

Jenna's Instagram posts have also revealed that both of them have gone together on trips. However, detailed information on Jenna's early life and educational background remain unknown for now.

Jenna updated about her pregnancy on Instagram

Jenna revealed in January this year that she was expecting a child with Montana. She added a few pictures on an Instagram post where she and Montana were walking on a field with the sonogram photos in her hand. She wrote in the caption:

"In a world that is so uncertain, there is one thing that is, your dad and I love you endlessly and unconditionally, we will do our best to raise you in the eyes of the Lord."

Jenna also took to her Instagram page to post a few photos of the baby, including a close-up focusing on the face. The last photo had Jordan holding the baby on his chest and covering his face with a cap.

Montana Jordan will return as Georgie in another series

The 21-year-old has accumulated a huge fanbase with his performance as George "Georgie" Cooper Jr. in shows such as Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. The character will be now seen again in another series, titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The sitcom is produced by the same team that created Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Apart from Montana Jordan, the series will feature Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones. While a release date is not confirmed, it is expected to arrive on CBS sometime this year.