How old is Kimiko in The Boys? Explored

Eric Kripke’s satirical TV series for Prime Video titled The Boys aired its fourth season on June 13, 2024. The show stars Antony Star as Homelander, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro.

In The Boys, the character of Kimiko is in her late 20’s. Season 4 of this satirical TV series has released five episodes to date. The sixth episode titled Dirty Business, is slated to be released on July 4, 2024.

The official synopsis of the show as as per Rotten Tomatoes reads as-

"Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's when they're using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers?"

It continues -

"When it's the powerless against the super powerful...out on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Based on the comic book series of the same name."

Exploring the character of Kimiko in The Boys

Kimiko, a member of The Boys, has been the show's primary and pivotal character in multiple seasons.

She has superhuman strength and can re-heal from anything. In last few seasons Kimiko was focused on helping her teammates with ~ Homelander and the Supes problem. In season 4, she is seen fighting her past. Kimiko possesses superpowers like superhuman speed, strength, regenerative healing, agility, and more.

In the latest season, Kimiko is also seen hunting and killing people who ran the child trafficking racket that got her to the USA. As she is hunting them down, she realizes that she is faced with the demon of her past, where she meets a young girl she tortured and trained for the trafficking racket.

In season 2 episode 3 titled Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men, she witnessed the Shining Light Liberation Army killing her parents. After witnessing this traumatic incident, she becomes mute. Her friends and teammates do not like communicating with her in sign language and most of them even have found it annoying so far.

In the current season, she tries to get her voice back but fails. However, with proper therapy, she can overcome the trauma and get rid of her muteness in season 5.

Who plays the character of Kimiko Miyashiro?

A still of Karen Fukuhara (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House)

American actress Karen Fukuhara plays the role of Kimiko Miyashiro in The Boys. This 32-year-old actress has featured in multiple movies and TV shows including Suicide Squad (2016), The Suicide Squad (2021), Stray (2019), and more.

In season 4 episode 4 of The Boys, Kimiko, and Hughie come across the Shining Light Soldiers, who had assassinated her parents. After witnessing them, she refuses to go for her therapy and therefore her attempt to bring her voice back is seen failing.

Although season 4 of The Boys does not focus a lot on Kimiko’s character development, viewers and fans will have to wait for season 5 to relive Kimiko’s magic once again.

Season 4 of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video.

