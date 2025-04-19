How a police officer's cigarette offer led to solving Aaron Friar's murder case

Aaron Friar, a 50-year-old father, was murdered in his Medford, Oregon, home on October 2, 2017. His 15-year-old daughter, Ellie Friar, also vanished that day, sparking a frantic police investigation. Friar was killed with a baseball bat while sleeping, and his body was dumped in a rural area.
The case was featured in 48 Hours season 37, episode 28, titled First Love, Then Murder.
Hosted by Natalie Morales, the episode aired on April 19, 2025, at 10/9c on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. It explores the investigation and courtroom developments.
Aaron Friar’s murder stemmed from a plot involving Ellie, her boyfriend Gavin MacFarlane, and friend Russell Jones. The motive was Aaron’s disapproval of Ellie’s relationship.
A detective’s strategic move during interrogation cracked the case, revealing a web of betrayal and violence.
How Detective Bill Ford’s cigarette offer to Russell Jones led to solving Aaron Friar’s murder
As reported by CBS News, on October 2, 2017, Medford Police Detective Bill Ford interrogated Russell Jones, 22, a suspect in Aaron Friar’s disappearance. Jones, found with Ellie Friar and Gavin MacFarlane hours after the crime, was uncooperative.
During a taped interview, Jones said, “I talk better when I have a cigarette.” Ford took him outside for a smoke break, calling it “smokin’ and jokin’.”
Ford pressed Jones, saying, “You know, Russell, I don’t want a child to find Aaron, Ellie’s dad, out there somewhere, come across something like that."
This prompted Jones to admit he helped dispose of Aaron’s body but didn’t kill him. While driving to a rural mountain pass 20 miles outside Medford, Jones directed Ford, saying, “Stop! … Stop right here.”
This led police to Aaron’s body, wrapped in a tarp, alongside the baseball bat used in the murder.
Jones’ confession implicated MacFarlane, who later admitted to bludgeoning Aaron. The cigarette break was pivotal, breaking Jones’ silence and guiding police to evidence that solved the case.
MacFarlane and Ellie were later convicted, with Jones receiving a 15-year sentence for conspiracy.
Who was Aaron Friar, and what happened to him?
Aaron Friar, 50, was a Medford, Oregon, resident and father to Ellie, 15, and Sierra, 11. On October 2, 2017, Aaron and Ellie vanished from their home.
Police arrived at 7:40 a.m. after a 911 call from Aaron’s girlfriend, finding blood on the couch and floor, indicating violence.
Sierra, hiding in her bedroom, saw Ellie’s boyfriend, Gavin MacFarlane, 19, outside, despite Aaron forbidding their relationship. At 10:48 a.m., Ellie was found unharmed, walking with MacFarlane and Russell Jones, 22, near a busy street.
Jones’ confession during a cigarette break led police to Aaron’s body, dumped 20 miles away down an embankment.
MacFarlane admitted to killing Aaron with a baseball bat while he slept, motivated by Aaron’s disapproval of his relationship with Ellie. The scene revealed a premeditated plot, with Ellie and Jones also charged.
Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch First Love, Then Murder featured in 48 Hours as it releases on April 19, 2025.