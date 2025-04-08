How to watch Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing? All viewing options explored

The documentary series Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing delves into the unseen hardships faced by child influencers. Spanning three episodes and inspired by real-life cases, the series highlights real-life scenarios faced by young influencers.

The show is expected to premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 9, 2025. It focuses on YouTube sensation Piper Rockelle, examining her ascent to prominence and her relationship with her mother and manager, Tiffany Smith.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing also features insider stories from former members of Piper's Squad, exposing allegations of abuse and harsh working conditions.

The series explores the darker side of kidfluencing, where fame on social media intersects with messy family structures and unguided pressures.

How to watch Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing online?

Piper is a famous teenage YouTuber with 10 million followers (Image via Pexel/@Ron Lach)

The series is exclusive to Netflix, meaning it won't be available on platforms like Hulu, Prime Video, or cable TV. To watch Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, viewers will need a Netflix subscription. The platform offers plans starting at $6.99 per month.

All three episodes will be released simultaneously, allowing viewers to watch the whole story without waiting for the next drop. Release times vary across every region.

Below is a table of release times for various regions:

Region Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM April 9, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM April 9, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 8:00 AM April 9, 2025 India (IST) 12:30 PM April 9, 2025 Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM April 9, 2025

What is the whole story of Piper and her mother's case?

Real-life incidents in the kid influencer industry are examined in the Netflix documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. It focuses on Piper Rockelle, a YouTuber who began gaining fame at the age of eight.

Piper, now 17, grew a huge following—over 12 million subscribers on YouTube—with pranks, challenges, and crush content alongside her group, The Squad. Teens Sawyer Sharbino, Lev Cameron, Emily Dobson, and Ayden Mekus were among the members of the Squad.

Her mother, Tiffany Smith, managed Piper’s career and The Squad. She turned their videos into a business, earning up to $625,000 monthly at its peak. Tiffany controlled content, schedules, and casting, promising fame to the teens.

The series is based on true accounts from former Squad members and their families. In 2022, 11 ex-members—including Sawyer Sharbino and Ayden Mekus—filed a lawsuit against Tiffany in California.

They alleged emotional distress, exploitation, and physical harm, claiming Tiffany forced them to produce se*ualised content for adult audiences, such as wearing suggestive clothing, while keeping the majority of the earnings.

Tiffany denied all accusations. The case settled in October 2024 for $1.85 million, with no admission of guilt. The documentary shows how Tiffany’s management broke The Squad apart as teens left.

Directed by Jenna Rosher and Kief Davidson, the series also explores kidfluencing’s lack of rules. Platforms and parents drive it with little protection for kids. It highlights lawsuits and the business behind Piper’s fame. According to former members, Tiffany had been manipulating them for years.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing as it releases on Netflix.

