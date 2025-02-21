How to watch Court of Gold? Streaming details for the new sports documentary explored

Court of Gold is a new sports documentary series that has been available exclusively on Netflix since its premiere on February 18, 2025. The series follows the 2024 Olympic basketball competition, especially behind-the-scenes footage.

The film is mostly about four top teams—the USA, France, Serbia, and Canada—as they competed for Olympic gold. It shows what happens on and off the court and gives an up close and personal look into the drama and intense competition that paved the path to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

With this series, sports fans will be able to watch famous NBA players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Victor Wembanyama, as well as up-and-coming stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić.

Looking into the streaming options for Court of Gold

Court of Gold is a great choice for basketball fans and sports enthusiasts. Netflix offers two main subscription plans that one can choose from:

Basic Plan: $7.99/month (Includes standard definition streaming, available in English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian).

Standard Plan: $17.99/month (Includes 4K resolution and supports multiple languages like English, Spanish, French, and German).

The Netflix subscription also includes the option for subtitles and closed captions in different languages, giving access to a global audience.

What happens in Court of Gold?

A still from Court of Gold (Image via Netflix)

Court of Gold follows four top men's basketball teams—USA, France, Serbia, and Canada—as they compete for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A six-episode docuseries goes behind the scenes of tournament players, coaches, and team dynamics.

With exclusive access to locker rooms, training sessions, and team buses, viewers can watch the athletes' personal stakes, rivalries, and strategies.

The USA faces competition from France, Serbia, and Canada while defending their gold medal streak. NBA superstars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokić lead teams, revealing on-court and off-court pressures. This sports docuseries represents the athletes' victories and struggles.

The sports documentary trailer analysis

On January 23, 2025, the Court of Gold trailer gave fans an exciting preview of this highly anticipated sports documentary. It emphasized the high stakes of Olympic basketball, hinting at the tough competition between Team USA, France, Serbia, and Canada. With dramatic music and powerful images, the trailer reiterated how hard it is for athletes to win gold.

The trailer featured NBA stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokić, who will appear in the show. It captured exciting, brief moments from the Olympic basketball courts as well as locker room conversations and players being themselves. When athletes say they're proud to represent their countries, viewers feel it to the core.

Players discussing their desire to win gold in the trailer suggests the personal stakes of the competition. Nikola Jokić prepares for a game while Victor Wembanyama chats with teammates in the locker room.

As the trailer builds to the big moment, "It matters to be a part of something special" and "I'm playing for my life!" give viewers goosebumps. These clips present the teams' tenacity and pride in pushing themselves for Olympic glory.

Cast and crew

A still from the sports docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Victor Wembanyama are just a few of the big names in basketball who appear in Court of Gold. As they get ready for the 2024 Olympics, these NBA stars open up on what it takes. Players like LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokić, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have significant screentime in this show.

Jake Rogal, who has never been inside the world of Olympic basketball before, is in charge of the docuseries. Barack and Michelle Obama are among the executive producers.

Court of Gold is available to stream on Netflix.

