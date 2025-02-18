Frances Tiafoe drops 2-word reaction as $300 million-worth NBA star Kevin Durant wipes off tears during emotional admission

World No. 18 Frances Tiafoe shared his reaction to NBA star Kevin Durant's emotional admission in an upcoming Netflix series. The series titled "Court of Gold" is set to be released on the platform on February 18.

Court of Gold is a sports docuseries that endeavors to give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the US Men's National Basketball Team, who were looking for an unprecedented fifth gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The show gives glimpses of an unedited look at some of the NBA stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and many others.

In a clip that surfaced before the show's release on Netflix, Kevin Durant was seen getting emotional in an interview with the series. The $300 million NBA star shared his difficult upbringing in a rough neighborhood and how basketball has changed his entire life. Durant was visibly emotional as the confessions brought tears to his eyes.

"Nah for sure for sure..cause it's like I come from a neighborhood where people don't even talk to each other, like..so much hate in the world too, like when you finally..when people start laughing and joking for a game of ball, it's cool to me, so like it gets me emotional dawg...the game has saved my life." said Durant

Frances Tiafoe shared a two-word reaction on his Instagram story, expressing empathy with the NBA star.

"Felt that" posted Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe shares his emotion on Kevin Durant's comments on Netflix documentary, (Source: Instagram)

The American basketball team full of NBA Stars, created history by winning the fifth consecutive gold medal, winning against the home team France in the final.

"I'm humble they want to take the time out and come and watch me play"- Frances Tiafoe on Kevin Durant and other NBA Stars at his matches

In Picture: Kevin Durant and Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

Back in 2023, Frances Tiafoe's second-round match at the Citi Open was attended by NBA star Kevin Durant along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford. After his win, the American tennis player admitted that his hard work over the years had paid off, and he was privileged and humbled to have the NBA stars come out and watch his matches.

"Guys like KD and [Kentavious] Caldwell-Pope and [ Daniel Gafford] want to come see me play. I have just worked really hard over the years. I think it's come from a great place. I'm super humble about it. I'm humble they want to take the time out and come and watch me play,” he said in his press conference.

Durant praised Tiafoe's efforts on the court, commending his energy and the level he brought in his match.

"It was a lot of energy and it was exciting. I'm glad he got the win. He's just bringing that energy from this area. He represents right. So, we're all proud of him," said Durant

2025 has not begun well for Tiafoe so far, as the American has a 3-3 win/loss record for the season. His next scheduled event is the Mexican Open, which is to begin on February 24.

