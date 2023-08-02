Frances Tiafoe had Kevin Durant cheering for him in the stands as he played his first singles match at the 2023 Citi Open. The American has now divulged what it means to be recognized by such sporting icons.

After receiving a bye in the opening round, Frances Tiafoe took on Aslan Karatsev in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington, D. C. The American earned a thrilling 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win in front of packed home crowd after two hours and nine minutes.

NBA icon Kevin Durant was also present on the sidelines to witness the World No. 10’s win. Following Tiafoe's victory, the basketball player joined him on the court and lavished him with praise.

"It was a lot of energy and it was exciting. I'm glad he got the win. He's just bringing that energy from this area. He represents right. So, we're all proud of him," Durant said after the match.

Frances Tiafoe later reflected on the stadium’s lively atmosphere and the significance of Kevin Durant's presence. He said that he was humbled to be acknowledged by such well-known athletes, and credited his hard work for the resulting recognition.

“Guys like KD and [Kentavious] Caldwell-Pope and [ Daniel Gafford] want to come see me play. I have just worked really hard over the years. I think it's come from a great place. I'm super humble about it. I'm humble they want to take the time out and come and watch me play,” he said in his press conference.

Tiafoe also expressed his desire to make celebrity athletes’ attendance the norm.

“It's so impactful, and it's one of those things you want to keep these moments going. You want to make them be a normality, not just a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It was just a great atmosphere,” Frances Tiafoe said.

The Maryland native also gave himself a pat on the back for his positive run of form, which, in turn, resulted in immense local fans’ support during the match.

“Everyone is going nuts. I have never filled that stadium before in my opening match, so I guess it's a testament to how I have been doing lately,” he said.

Tiafoe also noted that the stadium was packed during his and Hubert Hurkacz’s Citi Open doubles win over Sebastian Korda and Christopher Eubanks.

“Doubles was nuts yesterday. Packed it out today,” he said.

Frances Tiafoe to face Juncheng Shang in the third round of the 2023 Citi Open

Frances Tiafoe interacts with the home crowd at the 2023 Citi Open

Frances Tiafoe made the headlines last year after reaching the semifinals of the US Open. He has managed to bank on the momentum since and is enjoying success this season as well.

The American, who lifted his maiden ATP title at the Delray Beach Open in 2018, ended his five-year-long drought earlier this year as he clinched the 2023 ATP Houston title. The 25-year-old then added a third title to his cabinet at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He subsequently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 10

Frances Tiafoe is now hoping to make a mark at his home tournament – the Citi Open. The American was the quarterfinalist in the last year’s edition. He will now look to repeat his success as he takes on China’s Juncheng Shang in the Round of 16.