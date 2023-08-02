"I used to sneak into this event" - Frances Tiafoe makes hilarious admission as he likens winning Citi Open to Grand Slam triumphs

Frances Tiafoe recently made a humorous confession about his past antics of sneaking into the Citi Open. He even went on to compare winning the title in Washington to triumphing in a Grand Slam.

Tiafoe kicked off his Citi Open campaign on Tuesday with a hard-fought 7-6(5), 7-6(5) victory against Aslan Karatsev. The American defeated Russia's Karatsev in two hours and nine minutes in front of his home crowd.

During a post-match interview, Frances Tiafoe expressed that the Citi Open played a significant role in shaping his belief in becoming a professional tennis player.

"This tournament is one reason why I believed I could play pro tennis. You know, being this close to fans. I mean, you see all the fans here. They're so close, up close and personal with the players," Tiafoe said.

Frances Tiafoe shared an amusing anecdote about how he used to sneak into the tournament, which still brings laughter from the current security guards. He also expressed his strong determination to win the Citi Open.

Furthermore, Tiafoe boldly compared winning the title in Washington to the prestigious achievement of emerging victorious in a Grand Slam or a Masters series.

"I used to sneak into this event. Same security guards that, you know were back then are here. And we still laugh about it. They were saying, ‘Thank God I used to let you in back then.’ And now you know, I just really want to win this event. I mean, outside of winning Slams and maybe Masters series, this is definitely up there," he added.

"I’ve wanted to do this for a long time" - Frances Tiafoe after launching a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe recently announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility to tennis for children hailing from underserved communities.

At the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC), a place where he learned the game and still trains to this day, Tiafoe revealed that he has partnered with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation to establish the 'Frances Tiafoe Fund.'

Speaking to reporters at the fund's inauguration, Tiafoe expressed his immense pride in contributing to the community that played a pivotal role in shaping him both as an athlete and an individual.

"I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about. I love people. I love helping people,” he said (via AP).

“I’m a product of this place. I’m a guy who was given a chance — who wouldn’t have really had one — and look what I was able to do with it. I feel like more people need to be given that, especially in this area, and especially people who look like me. I know how much influence I have in this area, so I’m happy to start it here in D.C,” Tiafoe added.

The Fund is set to commence with grants amounting to $250,000 from the USTA Foundation, alongside one of Tiafoe's sponsors.