Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios celebrate Real Madrid's win at Club Friendlies with Vini Jr

Frances Tiafoe, Nick Kyrgios, and football star Vini Jr took time off to celebrate Real Madrid's victory in Club Friendlies at the Rose Bowl stadium in California.

Real Madrid clashed with AC Milan on Monday, July 24, in their first pre-season game this summer. AC Milan led comfortably in the first half, with two splendid winners, one off a header by Christian Pulisic and another by Luka Romero.

However, Real Madrid came from behind in the thrilling second half, with Federico Valverde firing two winners and leveling the match at 2-2. Vini Jr scored the final goal, sealing Real Madrid's 3-2 victory.

Frances Tiafoe took to Instagram to post a picture of the Brazilian football star posing for the camera alongside Nick Kyrgios and himself.

"Good vibezz brotha," Tiafoe wrote.

Screengrab from Frances Tiafoe's Instagram

Tiafoe and Kyrgios can be seen embracing Vini Jr from either side, with Tiafoe making the victory sign. Vini Jr also shared the same picture on his Instagram.

While Vini Jr was in California for the Club Friendlies, the tennis duo were in the state for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event.

Frances Tiafoe to gear up for Mubadala Citi DC Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

After a third-round exit at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and friendly exhibition matches at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in California, Frances Tiafoe will now take to the courts in Washington for the Mubadala Citi DC Open. The ATP 500 event is set to be played from July 31 to August 6.

The organizers took to Twitter to generate excitement ahead of the tournament and released a poster featuring some of the top players in contention for the title.

"Get ready for a heart-pumping summer of tennis in DC! MDE Tennis announced the headliners for the 2023 #MubadalaCitiDCOpen today and the preliminary player field is [lit]. 1st combined @atptour & @WTA 500," they posted.

Mubadala Citi DC Open @mubadalacitidc



MDE Tennis announced the headliners for the 2023



1st combined @atptour & @WTA 500 pic.twitter.com/1SBEpWTMaa Get ready for a heart-pumping summer of tennis in DC!MDE Tennis announced the headliners for the 2023 #MubadalaCitiDCOpen today and the preliminary player field is1st combined @atptour & @WTA 500

One of the home crowd's favorites, Tiafoe has two titles to his name this season — the Houston Open and the Stuttgart Open. His best outcome on hardcourts in 2023 has been a semifinal finish at the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

The American is in fine form and has been performing consistently, with a 30-11 win-loss record this season, and is placed at his career-high ranking of World No. 10.

He will have to overcome the likes of Taylor Fritz and Gael Monfils in a bid for the title. He could also be facing the defending champion in both singles and doubles format of the game, Nick Kyrgios, who is yet to confirm his participation.