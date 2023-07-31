Watch: Frances Tiafoe hilariously scares Andy Murray as he crashes Brit's interview at Citi Open

Andy Murray's recent interview at the Citi Open ahead of the tournament had an unusual guest in Frances Tiafoe. During the interview, the American crashed in and humorously startled the Brit.

Following his second-round exit at Wimbledon, Murray traveled to Washington DC to participate in the Citi Open. Prior to the ATP 500 tournament, the former World No. 1 engaged in a conversation with Tennis TV on Sunday, July 30. Partway through the interview, Tiafoe sneaked behind Murray and stared at him. Unaware of the American's presence, the Brit continued with his chat.

Frances Tiafoe eventually interrupted the conversation, drawing a startling reaction from Murray.

"Oh my god. There he [Tiafoe] is. How long was he there for?," Murray said.

The Brit was surprised to know that Tiafoe had been lurking behind him for a while.

"Oh really?! I didn't even feel him. I thought you were laughing to my answer. I was like, 'That's a bit rude,'" he told the interviewer.

Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe will commence their respective campaigns at the Citi Open on Wednesday, August 2. Being seeded, both players will receive a bye in the openers. Their second-round opponents are yet to be decided.

For the men's doubles, the Brit will partner alongside compatriot Dan Evans to square off against Austin Krajicek and Mate Pavic on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tiafoe will team up with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. They will compete against Sebastion Korda and Christopher Eubanks in the first round.

"Andy Murray is hilarious; I love that guy" - Frances Tiafoe

Andy Murray (L) with Frances Tiafoe at the Tennis Plays For Peace event

Frances Tiafoe recently expressed his admiration for Andy Murray, saying that the three-time Grand Slam champion is a 'hilarious' guy, who he has formed a great bond with.

When asked to name the funniest players on the tour, Tiafoe picked himself and Gael Monfils, followed by Murray. He opined that the Brit is not boring as the general perception suggests.

"Definitely putting myself in there. And I would definitely put, obviously, Gael [Monfils] in there," Tiafoe said in an interview with Tennis.com. "I'm going to put Andy Murray in there. Very dry humor. Very, very funny. You guys think he's boring or whatever, but I think he's hilarious! Man, I love that guy. We get along really well."

"Yeah, he's not one people think about, anything about funny. He's definitely very funny," the American continued.

Murray and Tiafoe will resume the hardcourt swing at the Citi Open. Both last played on hardcourts in Miami where the Brit endured a first-round loss to Dusan Lajovic while the World No. 10 lost against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round.