"Thank you for giving back, for caring" - Chris Evert lauds Frances Tiafoe for launching charitable tennis fund to help youth in America

World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe has earned plaudits from tennis icon Chris Evert for launching a charity fund to give a platform for American youth.

Tiafoe, 25, is the third Black American man to have been ranked in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, following in the footsteps of Arthur Ashe and James Blake. The American has won three ATP singles titles in his career, with the latest coming at the 2023 Stuttgart Open. Tiafoe's best finish at a Grand Slam was at the US Open last year, where he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Recently, Frances Tiafoe announced that he was partnering up with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation to launch his own charity fund at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC).

During his childhood, Tiafoe first learned tennis at the JTCC. During the announcement of his noble initiative, therefore, the American expressed his happiness to be able to start off his initiative from the place he learned tennis.

"I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about. I love people. I love helping people," Tiafoe said.

Evert turned to social media to applaud the World No. 10 for his work, thanking him for giving back to the community.

"Thank you, Frances, for giving back, for caring, for taking action…. @ustafoundation," the American legend wrote on Twitter.

Frances Tiafoe last played at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The 25-year-old had an underwhelming campaign as he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the third round. The 10th seed lost in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, to the Bulgarian.

"I’m a guy who was given a chance and look what I was able to do with it" - Frances Tiafoe on launching his charity fund

Speaking to the media during the launch of his fund, Frances Tiafoe shed some light on how he felt starting his initiative from JTCC.

The American asserted that he was provided a platform to and hence he could flourish to become a tennis professional. He also said that he believes that there are more people like him who deserve a platform to shine and wanted to give that to them.

“I’m a product of this place. I’m a guy who was given a chance — who wouldn’t have really had one — and look what I was able to do with it. I feel like more people need to be given that, especially in this area, and especially people who look like me. I know how much influence I have in this area, so I’m happy to start it here in D.C,” he added.

Frances Tiafoe's father was a maintenance main at the JTCC, after he came from Sierra Leone following a civil war. The fund is named "The Frances Tiafoe Fund."