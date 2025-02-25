How to watch Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy? All streaming options explored

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy debuts on Peacock on February 25, 2025. The one-hour documentary breaks down the events leading up to Perry’s death in October 2023 and the legal case that followed. It features interviews with Hollywood insiders, law enforcement, and U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, who is involved in the case.

Directed and produced by Robert Palumbo and ITN Productions respectively. Executive producers include Ian Russell, Mike Griffiths, and Palumbo. While Perry’s Friends co-stars don’t appear, actress Morgan Fairchild, who played his mother on the show, is part of the documentary.

Where to watch Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy?

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is available only on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. A Peacock Premium subscription is required for viewers to access the documentary.

There are two options. The standard Peacock Premium plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Peacock Premium Plus, which reduces ads and allows offline viewing, is priced at $13.99 monthly or $139.99 annually. Since February 2025, Peacock no longer offers a free tier for new users.

Availability outside the U.S. depends on regional streaming partners. In the UK, for example, Peacock content is available through Sky and NOW TV. In areas where Peacock isn’t officially supported, a VPN might be necessary, but this could go against Peacock’s policies.

Another way to access the documentary is through Instacart+. Eligible U.S. members of the service receive a free Peacock Premium subscription.

What is Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy about?

The official synopsis for Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy on Peacock reads:

"In Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, the story of Perry's rise to fame is interwoven with the harrowing story of his final days, as his assistant allegedly sought ketamine from sources the U.S. Attorney claims "should have known better." We hear from some of Perry’s collaborators, Hollywood insiders, and law enforcement in telling this tragic Hollywood story."

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy examines the case surrounding the actor’s death, which led to the indictment of five individuals, including his personal assistant, two medical doctors, and an alleged drug supplier known as the “Ketamine Queen.”

Initially, Perry’s death in October 2023 was classified as an accident. Emergency responders found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles residence, with initial reports attributing the cause to cardiac arrest and drowning. However, an autopsy later determined that his system contained a high concentration of ketamine.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation in May 2024, focusing on how Perry obtained the drug. By the following months, five individuals were charged: Kenneth Iwamasa (Perry’s assistant), doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, former rehab director Erik Fleming, and Jasveen Sangha. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada stated that the case underscores the consequences of illicit drug distribution. The documentary outlines the case while two defendants remain awaiting trial.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy: What to expect?

Authorities allege Perry, who was found unresponsive in his hot tub in 2023, had received ketamine from multiple sources, including two doctors and a supplier known as the “Ketamine Queen.” The documentary presents text messages prosecutors claim were exchanged between the accused. In one, Dr. Salvador Plasencia allegedly messaged Dr. Mark Chavez,

“I wonder how much this moron will pay. Let’s find out.” Prosecutors argue these exchanges suggest financial exploitation of Perry’s addiction. - Decider.com February 25, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, who appears in the documentary, stated,

“After Mr. Perry died, you had Jasveen Sangha allegedly telling Mr. Fleming, ‘Delete all of our messages....They knew what they did was wrong"- Decider.com February 25, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.

