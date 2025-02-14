How to watch TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy? All streaming options for the latest Wendy Williams documentary

The Wendy Williams documentary TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy is now streaming for free on Tubi. Released on February 12, 2025, the one-hour documentary provides an in-depth look at Wendy Williams' life under court-ordered guardianship. Now 60, the former talk show host resides in an assisted living facility in New York City, confined to a room on the fifth floor.

Ad

The film, led by TMZ founder Harvey Levin, covers Williams' struggles, including her 2023 dementia diagnosis and her claims that she has not seen a doctor in an extended period. It also explores public scrutiny surrounding her legal and financial situation, which has persisted since 2022. Featuring interviews with journalists and legal experts, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy sheds light on the impact of conservatorship on her life.

For those looking to watch the Wendy Williams documentary, this article outlines all available streaming options below.

Ad

Trending

All viewing options for Wendy Williams documentary Saving Wendy explored

Ad

The Wendy Williams documentary TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy is currently available exclusively on Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming platform. Tubi does not require a subscription, allowing viewers to watch the documentary without any fees.

How to watch on Tubi:

No payment or subscription is needed.

Advertisements will play during streaming.

Available for streaming in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

Offline downloads are not available.

For those outside Tubi's supported regions, such as India, a VPN may be necessary to stream the Wendy Williams documentary. Connecting to a server in a country where Tubi is available allows access, but users should ensure compliance with Tubi’s terms of service.

Ad

At present, there are no rental or purchase options for Saving Wendy outside of Tubi. Viewers seeking additional ways to watch the Wendy Williams documentary may need to check for updates on availability across other platforms.

More about TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy

Ad

The Wendy Williams documentary TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy sheds light on her life under guardianship and the circumstances that led to it. The film, available on Tubi, includes an exclusive phone interview with Wendy Williams, as TMZ’s founder, Harvey Levin, was only able to communicate with her this way.

Cameras stationed outside captured glimpses of Williams through the window of her New York City assisted living facility, where she remains confined to her fifth-floor room according to TMZ, February 12, 2025.

Ad

Williams states that she has been outside only twice in 30 days, both times for medical appointments. She is not permitted to leave her floor without staff approval and has no internet access.

While her guardian claims she is permanently disabled due to Frontotemporal Dementia, TMZ reports that her mental state has significantly improved reported by TMZ, February 12, 2025.

The Wendy Williams documentary also examines the origins of her guardianship, revealing that it was triggered by financial concerns related to her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. According to Black America Web (February 12, 2025), Wells Fargo flagged suspicious withdrawals from her account, allegedly made by Kevin Jr. without her knowledge.

Ad

Williams herself states,

“My son, you know, overstepped his boundaries in terms of me, you understand? He overstepped his boundaries and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it. Like, is he stealing from me?!” - blackwebamerica.com, February 12, 2025.

Despite this, she still considers him a good person. However, the court ruled in September 2024 that Kevin Jr. could not oversee her finances, citing concerns about financial exploitation as noted by Black America Web.

Ad

For those interested, the Wendy Williams documentary provides detailed insight into her ongoing legal and personal struggles.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback