TMZ's Harvey Levin says Wendy Williams believes she was misdiagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia as she takes legal steps to end her guardianship

TMZ founder Harvey Levin recently revealed that Wendy Williams is looking to undergo a medical re-evaluation next week after believing that she was misdiagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The former TV host, who was diagnosed in 2023, had been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022 and is currently fighting to end her guardianship.

On February 12, 2025, TMZ released its latest documentary, Saving Wendy, which detailed the former TV host's diagnosis and guardianship. In an X video following the documentary's release, Levin said sources close to Wendy Williams revealed that the television personality's condition has vastly improved since her diagnosis, which was unlikely in a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

This led to Williams' belief that she was misdiagnosed, with Levine saying:

"Wendy is clear, she says she does not have frontotemporal dementia. Now, that had been how she was diagnosed previously. But, as we say in this documentary, frontotemporal dementia never gets better. People only get worse."

He continued:

"It's very clear listening to her, watching her in the documentary how can she get better, if you never get better with that diagnosis. A lot of people, including Wendy, believe she was misdiagnosed."

Wendy Williams reportedly signed an affidavit to end her guardianship

According to The New York Post, Wendy Williams signed an affidavit requesting the court to end her guardianship on February 12, 2025. In his video uploaded to TMZ's X profile, Harvey Levin also added that the documentary helped set the wheels in motion for Williams to legally fight her guardianship, saying:

"Just hours after our TMZ documentary dropped on Tubi about Wendy Williams, the wheels are now in motion to end her guardianship. We found out that Wendy has just signed an affidavit formally asking the judge to terminate the guardianship."

Levin added that the affidavit stated the former TV host had "regained her capacity to function normally" without Sabrina Morrissey, her court-ordained guardian.

"She says, and these are the words in this affidavit, we're told, that she has "regained her capacity to function normally." It's true, a couple of years ago, she did not have that capacity, but anybody who watches this documentary, I think it's going to be clear that has all changed. She seems like the old Wendy right now."

Wendy Williams is currently placed at a New York facility, which the TV host dubbed a "prison." In the documentary, Williams revealed to Levin over the phone that she had been outside only twice in the past month. She also added that she could only make calls and not receive them.

According to The Express Tribune, Wendy Williams is scheduled for a medical re-evaluation on February 18. The re-evaluation will reportedly be done by a doctor selected by her legal team that is fighting against her guardianship.

Wendy Williams is looking to file an "Emergency Order to Show Cause" following her tests, which is reportedly a petition that urges judges to look into the situation as soon as possible. Williams will also reportedly push for a jury trial if the judge denies her request.

Jason Atlas, Williams' lawyer, told the New York Post,

“everyone in the case has Wendy’s best interests at heart and we all expect that the ultimate outcome will be in line with those best interests.”

TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy is now available to stream on Tubi.

