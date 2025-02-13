"What is being done to her is criminal" — Internet reacts to Wendy Williams crying against a window in an assisted living facility in her documentary

Former broadcaster, talk show host, and writer, Wendy Williams is currently trending after a video of her crying against a window while talking on the phone circulated online on February 12.

The clip has been taken from her latest documentary TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy which released on Wednesday on the streaming platform, Tubi. It showed Wendy “locked in a room” in an “assisted living facility” in New York. The documentarian was heard saying in the background that the “only way” he could “interview” her was to have a “camera in the street.”

“Because we can’t get a camera in and she can’t really have any visitors. She cannot go outside. She’d been out twice in the last 30 days. She has no internet. She, and I think rightly says, she feels like a prisoner,” the documentarian explained as Wendy could be seen crying against a window.

Meanwhile, the description for the now-viral video read:

“‘Wendy Williams is locked in a room’: Investigators say Wendy may have been misdiagnosed because her condition has significantly improved since becoming sober.”

Ever since the video surfaced online, social media users have been showing concern for the media personality’s well-being. For instance, X user @Downtownfairy commented on Oli London’s post sharing the video.

“What is being done to her is criminal,” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Very sad situation!” a fan wrote.

“Wow! New nightmare unlocked,” one fan wrote.

“This is horrible. She knew/knows too much. She probably tried to drink her feelings. They wouldn't care less about her if they weren't under some kind of threat if she had her freedom. God love her,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in as more reactions followed.

“This is a travesty and needs to be fixed ASAP!” a netizen wrote.

“This is wrong. How many celebrities have had their lives stolen from them?” another netizen asked.

“Let her out,” an individual wrote.

“This is heartbreaking to see. She needs to be reevaluated asap and that guardianship needs to change. If nothing else, she should go live with her family,” wrote another.

More revelations about Wendy Williams in the latest documentary

The recent docuseries titled TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy explores Wendy Williams’ health condition, guardianship, and efforts to regain control of her life. It revealed that the media personality lived in a memory care unit alongside elderly residents who had severe cognitive decline.

The 60-year-old claimed she hadn’t been out in public more than twice in the last month nor had she seen a doctor in nearly two years despite her 2023 dementia diagnosis. She further insisted she was “not incapacitated” and disputed the court’s decision to continue keeping her in an assisted living facility and under legal guardianship.

Wendy Williams claimed to have no access to a personal phone or iPad, adding she couldn’t leave her room without a chaperone. The docuseries also claimed that her possessions were locked away in a storage unit.

Elsewhere, it claimed that Wendy’s conservatorship began after her son Kevin Hunter Jr. retrieved money from her account without her knowledge which was later flagged by her bank Wells Fargo.

This led to her assets being frozen and she was put under the guardianship of Sabrina Morrissey, who had authority to manage her estate and make decisions about her wealth and well-being.

In the documentary, Williams told FOX 9 interviewers and TMZ that she was seeking legal help to regain "the capacity to live independently" and had recruited attorneys to challenge her guardianship (signed an affidavit) while preparing for an upcoming medical assessment on February 18.

In 2023, Wendy Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. On February 5, 2025, she called the diagnosis "disgusting" and "fake" and will be seeking a jury trial in case the judge rules against her guardianship removal.

Previously, another documentary called Where Is Wendy Williams was made last year in February by Lifetime.

