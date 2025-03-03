How to watch Yellowjackets season 2? Streaming details explored

It has been nearly two years since the release of Yellowjackets season 2, and some of the show's developments still cause disbelief among fans.

One such instance is that of Natalie's death in the finale episode of Yellowjackets season 2. For those unfamiliar with what happened, in the show's previous installment, Misty attempted to attack Lisa with an injection containing deadly amounts of fentanyl. This was after Lisa had brought a gun with her to attack.

However, when Misty went to carry out her plan, Natalie intervened and took the injection herself, which ultimately led to her tragic death. Given her significant role in the show's plot, many fans have started rewatching the season to gain a deeper understanding of the circumstances surrounding her death.

Thanks to streaming services like Paramount Plus, Fandango at Home, and Fubo TV, this has become a straightforward and convenient process. With just a few clicks, viewers can easily access all episodes of the season from the comfort of their own homes.

How to watch episodes of Yellowjackets season 2?

Yellowjackets season 2 episodes are available on several platforms. It is available on Paramount Plus with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. Prices for the same start at around $12.99 per month and $120 a year.

Episodes of the show are also available on Hulu. However, viewers will be required to add Paramount+ with Showtime to their existing platform subscriptions to watch. The same costs an additional $12.99/month.

Yellowjackets season 2 is available on Apple TV devices, but it would require adding Paramount+ Showtime to existing subscriptions.

Amazon Prime Video also offers episodes of the show on their platform. Episodes are available for rent and purchase individually and season-wise. While the per-episode costs range somewhere around $2.99, the per-season cost ranges somewhere around $24.99.

Other options to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episodes include Fandango at Home and Fubo TV. Like Amazon Prime Video, these platforms, too, require the payment of a stipulated amount for renting and purchasing to gain access to the content.

Having said that, on almost all of the aforementioned platforms, episodes of the show are only available in specific regions (primarily in the United States). Therefore, anyone willing to watch them from outside of the US or in regions where the content is inaccessible would require the usage of VPNs.

Reliable Virtual Private Networks such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN work best in such situations. They offer one of the most seamless viewing experiences with minimal hindrance. That said, it must be noted that before using VPNs, one should check with their region-specific protocols, as some regions do not allow their usage.

Which popular Lord of the Rings actor joined Yellowjackets season 2?

Elijah Wood, best known for playing Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films, joined Yellowjackets season 2 as Walter Tattersall. He played a detective and helped Misty in her endeavors.

In season 3, which premiered on February 14, 2025, Elijah reprised his role. Since the release of the first episode, he has been a close confidante of Misty and has helped her in her toughest moments. Their bond appears to have grown stronger over time on the show. The next episode of Yellowjackets season 3 will be released on March 7, 2025.

