“I had a different principle of what beauty is” - Jeremy Renner recounts working at a department store while giving Drew Barrymore lipstick advice

Jeremy Renner opened up about his days working as a makeup artist in a department store. On a Tuesday, June 4 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Wind River actor recalled a time when he would audition for acting gigs on the weekdays and then work in a department store on weekends where he would help women put makeup on, an experience he called "awesome".

Despite keeping the gig as a simple means to an end, Renner was pretty serious about beauty and even gave host Drew Barrymore some tips on applying lipstick. The actor told the host:

"I had a different principle of what beauty is, a different connective tissue to red lipstick or whatever [makeup] it is."

"If it's a lipliner, I’d put it all over your lips so it's lasting" — Jeremy Renner gave beauty tips to Drew Barrymore

The Avengers star Jeremy Renner sat down with The Wedding Singer star Drew Barrymore on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where he recounted the time in his life before he became a successful actor. The 53-year-old once played the role of Scarecrow in a production of The Wizard of Oz by the Modesto Junior College.

During his gig as Scarecrow, he landed a gig in a department store to get by via a connection he made while fragrance modeling at the mall. Renner worked in the makeup department of the store, despite his only credentials in the field being applying clown makeup in a local show. However, the gig ended up lasting 8 years. The actor told the host:

"I started up in Modesto, then I moved down to Los Angeles with that job. It was a great gig. I’d work on the weekends at the department stores, audition all week for film and television, and then go put makeup on women on the weekends. It was awesome."

Despite it being a way to get by, this wasn't just a throwaway gig for Renner, who developed a deeper appreciation for beauty. As mentioned above, the actor had a "different principle" of what beauty was, a deeper connection to makeup. Jeremy Renner stated:

"I wanna know what made a woman feel beautiful without it and how do I express her beauty inside with these tools."

Earlier in the show, the actor then shared some of his lipstick wisdom with host Drew Barrymore. The host took out some lipstick and asked Renner what his advice would be if she were to put on some red lipstick.

"If it's a lipliner, I’d put it all over your lips so it's lasting because it’s more matte and less oil."

While Barrymore was busy applying a red lip while looking at a mirror, Jeremy Renner further advised:

"I probably wouldn't even use a lipstick, personally. I'd use, like, a lip gloss, so it gives a little shine. Because the oil will make it degrade and then you have to reapply it all the time, and it's moving around. And then also, you don't want to get in any creases."

Jeremy Renner made his acting debut with 1995's National Lampoon`s Senior Trip and later did a few minor films and roles, most notably in 2007's 28 Weeks Later. It was with an Oscar-nominated performance in 2009's The Hurt Locker, where he played Staff Seargent William James, that the actor truly burst into the scene before becoming a Hollywood mainstay through his portrayal of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.