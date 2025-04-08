"I don’t really know how to live or who to be"- When Jason Isaacs made his feelings clear about acting

With his latest appearance in The White Lotus season 3, Jason Isaacs has once again made his way back to the spotlight. The 61-year-old English actor is, of course, best known for his cunning portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, a role that has earned him great acclaim.

Even in The White Lotus, Jason Isaacs had one of the most challenging roles, and played it to perfection, adding significantly to the ensemble that delivered another brilliant season in the anthological tale.

For Isaacs, his approach to acting is perhaps the most intriguing thing about him as an actor. Not only does he embody characters very well, but he claimed that without roles, he would not know who to be. He discussed this in a 2023 interview with the Principle Magazine. Addressing this, Isaacs said:

"I’m an actor because I don’t really know how to live or who to be. Every single time I get to be someone else, I learn a little bit more about either who to be or who not to be. That’s why I was drawn to doing it in the first place. I was so uncomfortable in my own skin and thought that if I could be in lots of other people’s skins, I’d get a roadmap for how to live."

In this interview, he also spoke about a variety of things, including his career, approach to life and acting, and why he loved the craft. The manner Jason Isaacs usually talks in interviews has also been quite intriguing to fans, primarily due to the honesty with which he approaches questions.

Jason Isaacs speaks about why he likes acting

Jason Isaacs speaks passionately about acting and offers insight that few would be familiar with. Due to his brutal honesty, it is also great to hear him speak about how he views the craft.

In this same interview, where he first revealed how much he enjoys and draws from the experiences of others, he also revealed what he personally liked about acting.

It seemed that the most important thing for Isaacs while acting was that he could become another person. Speaking about his earliest experiences as an actor and why he started passionately liking it, Isaacs said:

"When I first started acting, I was at university, and I was socially uncomfortable. I stumbled drunk into an audition and got a part in a play. It was a lot more fun than anything else I’d done. I liked that no matter who you were or where you came from, you became just another person in the rehearsal room."

It seems that these experiences propelled him towards the job of an actor, and he went on to do this again and again throughout a career that saw plenty of great pieces of work.

Isaacs concluded:

"There are times that I do it just because it’s my job. There are times that I do it because it’s fulfilling and lovely. It’s like what people say about democracy. To me, it’s the least-worst option. I love acting sometimes. I hate it sometimes, but it’s the least-worst thing I can think of to do."

In his decorated career, Jason Isaacs has been nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor. He also has a nomination for the International Emmy Award for Best Actor.

Isaacs will soon be seen in Words of War, among many other projects.

His latest TV series, The White Lotus season 3, is now streaming on Max.

