“I don’t think that show will ever end”- Ellen Pompeo opens up about the future of Grey's Anatomy 

ABC's Grey's Anatomy is a long-standing medical drama that premiered in 2005, and has been developed by Shonda Rhimes. Set in the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, the show tracks the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians of the hospital. Initially, the show was focused on Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, who is also the narrator of the series.

The 21st season of the show premiered on ABC, on September 26, 2024. Pompeo ceased to be part of the main cast after her decision to depart following season 19. However, she continues to be a part of the show through recurring appearances and voice-overs.

According to Collider, dated April 7, 2025, while talking about the series on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Pompeo jokingly said,

I don’t think that show will ever end. I don’t know, no, but I’ll always pop in and out. You know, that’s my home, and I don’t think Miss Allen will let me ever leave."

Ellen Pompeo talked about Grey's Anatomy on The Jennifer Hudson Show

During her April 2, 2025 visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ellen Pompeo discussed her long tenure playing Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy. Talking about the longevity of the show, Pompeo explained that she doesn't even recall shooting the pilot episode over 20 years ago.

Even though she stepped back from her full-time role in 2023, Pompeo is set to return for a multi-episode storyline in the upcoming 22nd season. Pompeo spoke candidly about how she and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes never anticipated the show’s enduring success.

However, Pompeo herself remains deeply connected to the series, calling it her "home."

Ellen Pompeo to return for multi-episode arc in Grey's Anatomy Season 22

Ellen Pompeo is set to return for a multi-episode arc in Grey's Anatomy Season 22, according to a Deadline report dated April 3, 2025. While Pompeo stepped back from her full-time role after Season 19, she continues to serve as executive producer. Her upcoming on-screen return is expected to be more substantial than her role in recent seasons, though the exact number of episodes remains unconfirmed.

Season 22 will consist of 18 episodes, matching the count of Season 21. The show remains a major asset for Disney, particularly on streaming platforms, despite declining linear ratings. In addition to Pompeo, the current core cast is expected to return as well.

The main cast consists of longtime series regulars James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson, who is also co-executive producer. Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone will feature in the upcoming season as well.

Season 21 saw Jake Borelli and Midori Francis leave the show, who played Levi Schmitt and Mika Yasuda respectively. Trevor Jackson will be guest starring in the final two episodes of the current season, potentially becoming a series regular in Season 22.

