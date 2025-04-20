“I’m horrified when I hear that”—When Drew Barrymore made her feelings clear about fans criticizing her conduct

Drew Barrymore is an American actress, producer, and talk show host. She started her acting career as a child artist in movies such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Altered States. She went on to star in rom-com projects like The Wedding Singer, and action comedy such as Charlie’s Angels. Moreover, she has produced films through her production company, Flower Films.

She is also known for her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. During its season 5 premiere on September 9, 2024, guest Dax Shepard asked the host about the criticism of her interview style, particularly "physical proximity." She responded:

“I get in trouble for physical proximity on this show. I’m horrified when I hear that, and yet I can’t stop. I’m going to try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point.”

Drew Barrymore addresses viewers' criticism about her on-set behavior

On her talk show in season 5 episode 1, Barrymore spoke to guest Dax Shepard, the host of Armchair Expert podcast. He asked her about viewers criticizing her for physical contact, noting her habit of touching guests’ hands or sitting closely.

As per The Independent's report dated September 9, 2024, she held Oprah Winfrey’s hand and seemingly touched her leg in a 2023 interview. Moreover, in April 2024, she held Vice President Kamala Harris’ hand while calling her Mom-ala.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in a May 1 episode of Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast, TV personality Meghan discussed Barrymore's interaction with Harris. The host said that "not everything is a therapy session," calling some of her actions "appropriate.”

Barrymore acknowledged her on-set behavior and promised to work on it (Image via Prime Video)

Drew told Shepard on her show:

"I guess a lot of people say like you're too touchy okay about me okay and I'm like oh that's so talk about shame and embarrassment."

She added she was "horrified" to hear such comments, and yet she couldn't stop it. Shepard supported her, saying:

"It’s kind of who you are. “It is helpful that you’re an average-sized lady. If you were my size man-handling everyone, it might be a little different. So you might have a freedom I don’t."

Barrymore clarified that guests like Winfrey were comfortable, recalling the latter's remark, “I wish Stedman would touch me like that.”

Which show does Barrymore run?

Barrymore as shown in the picture (Image via Prime Video)

She runs The Drew Barrymore Show, a daytime talk show that premiered on September 14, 2020, on CBS. The actress hosts this program, which focuses on heartfelt conversations, lifestyle segments, and celebrity interviews. Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Zoë Kravitz, and Demi Moore are some of the notable guests who have appeared in the recent seasons.

The show covers topics like health & wellness, parenting, fashion, and more. It also features news and features trivia games, giving a lighthearted take on current events.

