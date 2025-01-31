"I raised my voice towards a crew" — When Tom Welling recounted feeling apologetic about his behavior on the Smallville set

Tom Welling, famous for playing Clark Kent in Smallville, has also made significant contributions as a director and producer. In a candid chat on the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum on February 3, 2024, Welling shared a story from the Smallville set where he had a heated-up moment with a crew member, highlighting the common challenges and pressures of production.

Welling sincerely apologized for his actions during this incident. He admitted to losing his cool and underlined the value of patience and understanding in stressful situations. His analysis emphasizes the importance of empathy and the necessity of clear communication on set.

He stated in the podcast,

"We had to stop when they were rolling and back and forth. I lost my composure, and I went out there, and I raised my voice toward a crew who I know... I know all their names ... and another crew member comes and says, 'Tom, Tom, Tom, I need you to...,' and I'm like, 'I'm not gonna calm down.'"

Tom Welling recalls the incident on set

Technical difficulties resulted in considerable delays during the production of a Smallville episode that Tom Welling was both directing and starring in. The crew grew increasingly frustrated as they faced difficulties in coordinating complex shots. Amid these challenges, Welling got upset and raised his voice at a crew member.

Later, he felt that his outburst was unjustified, as the crew was dealing with unexpected technical issues. This experience became a crucial lesson for Welling in learning to maintain professionalism during stressful times.

Lessons learnt and how it helped to grow as a better human being

This experience sparked personal growth for Welling. He learned the importance of gathering all the facts before reacting and how responding thoughtfully, especially in high-pressure situations, is key. Welling emphasized collaboration, open communication, and considering different perspectives to foster a more harmonious workplace.

During the same discussion, Tom Welling focussed on the wider implications of these experiences. He mentioned that instances of personal failure can provide important lessons. This resulted in better behavior and stronger relationships.

Tom Welling's early life and career

On April 26, 1977, Tom Welling was born in Putnam Valley, New York. Due to his family's frequent relocations, his first years were marked by extensive travel. Originally working in construction, Welling moved to modelling in 1998 and began representing businesses, including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Eventually he moved from modelling to acting, where his performance in Smallville brought him recognition. Welling showed his adaptability in the entertainment business by expanding from this famous role to include producing and directing.

