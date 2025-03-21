"I think it's always been there"- When Quinta Brunson had a bold answer to where she got her confidence from

Quinta Brunson has now become one of the big names in television, thanks to her series Abbott Elementary, which continues to make waves across the industry with each passing season. To reach where she has, Quinta Brunson had to travel an incredible distance. She originally started out with her Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date, which she produced herself.

Now, she is an Emmy winner and the creator of perhaps the most successful sitcom on air right now. To traverse a path like this, one needs absolute belief and confidence, something that Quinta Brunson does not seem to lack in the slightest.

She even discussed this in an interview with People back in 2022, where she dissected why she was this confident. When asked where she gets her confidence from, Quinta Brunson told People:

"I think it's always been there. I was a very confident kid. My parents always taught me to look at people and situations like everything's equal. Nothing seems too intimidating to not be confident. I think the most intimidating situation I was in recently was meeting Malala [Yousafzai, the Pakistani education rights activist]."

She also responded to a question about her being intimidated playing Oprah Winfrey in the Weird Al Yankovic biopic in the same interview.

"I read it and thought I could do it justice"- Quinta Brunson on taking on the role of Oprah Winfrey

No matter the situation, Quinta Brunson seems full of confidence. Through her expansive career and her recent growth in the TV industry, it seems that the actress and creator has never doubted herself, something that is definitely among the biggest things behind her groundbreaking success.

While discussing her confidence, she was asked in the interview with People whether she felt intimidated playing Oprah Winfrey. But even here, Brunson said that she was confident she could do a good job and took on the role.

Replying to the question, Quinta Brunson said:

"When the script got sent to my agent, and they said Daniel Radcliffe was playing Weird Al, I was like, "Yeah, I would love to come hang with him." And then they said Oprah, and I was like, "Whoa, hold on!" But I read it and thought I could do it justice. It wasn't too serious, but it also wasn't too dumb, because I didn't want to insult Oprah or tarnish her legacy."

She further expanded on the movie and said:

"The movie is so stupid, and I say that in the best way. I love dumb comedies. Austin Powers in Goldmember was my favorite movie growing up. My mom wanted to burn the DVD. She hates stupid stuff."

Apart from this, Brunson has since appeared in many other shows and movies and she is continuing so with more roles in the upcoming year. Her upcoming projects include The Cat in the Hat and Par For The Course.

As for her biggest project, Abbott Elementary, it has already been renewed for a fifth season, and we can soon hope to see much more of Janine Teagues and the hilarious school.

You can catch Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, which is available for streaming on Hulu.

