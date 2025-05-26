“I wanted to reclaim her name a bit"— When Elle Fanning made her feelings clear about playing Catherine the Great

Elle Fanning's portrayal of Catherine the Great in Hulu’s The Great has defined her career, earning her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. So when she was asked about preparing for the role in a 2023 Harper’s Bazaar UK interview, Fanning shared her goal to reshape Catherine’s image, saying,

Ad

“I wanted to reclaim her name a bit – to bring to the fore how progressive she was in championing science and female education, being an engine behind the Russian Enlightenment, separating church and state.”

With her remark, Fanning addressed the infamous horse rumor associated with Catherine. The show’s third season premiered on May 12, 2023. Created by Tony McNamara, the series takes a humorous, loosely historical approach. Fanning, who is also an executive producer, began filming at 20. She felt a personal connection to Catherine, saying,

Ad

Trending

“These days, I feel like my voice matters.”

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Elle Fanning's preparation involved light research despite McNamara’s advice against it. She learned about Catherine’s contributions, such as inventing the rollercoaster. The role helped Fanning grow, as she said,

“I’ve put a lot of myself into Catherine.”

The series blends comedy and drama, depicting Catherine’s evolution from a naive outsider to a cunning leader.

Ad

Elle Fanning’s preparation and connection to Catherine

Ad

When asked about her preparation for the role of Catherine, Elle Fanning told Harper’s Bazaar UK,

“When I was first cast, Tony told me there was really no need to do any research, because the story is not tied to historic fact.”

Still, she explored Catherine’s legacy, discovering her progressive impact. She learned that Catherine championed science, female education, and separated church and state, which drove her to counter the horse rumor—that Catherine had s*x with a horse, which she called “one of the earliest forms of sl*t-shaming.”

Ad

Fanning sought to emphasize Catherine’s accomplishments over this myth. Her position as an executive producer boosted her confidence. She said,

“For a while, I’d be like, ‘Oh well, I’m young, people don’t necessarily want to listen to me, they probably know more anyway.’”

Playing Catherine changed this, as she added,

“But there comes a point when you register that you’ve been doing this for 20 years. I may not always have the answer, but I’ve realised that sometimes you do have to have a little bit of that Catherine ego and say, ‘Listen to me!’”

Ad

The role shaped her growth, mirroring Catherine’s own journey. Elle Fanning also resonated with the character’s ego, stating,

“She’s so fun to play, but she kind of has a big ego.”

The show’s costumes, such as a prosthetic baby bump, deepened her immersion, with Fanning noting,

“I was obsessed with it. I had a bespoke bump with boobs moulded onto me that went all the way up to my neck.”

Ad

This experience made her reflect on pregnancy, as she said,

“The costume team told me that this is pretty accurately what my body will look like when I’m pregnant... which did feel quite crazy.”

The Great’s portrayal of Catherine’s journey

Ad

The Great depicts Catherine as a young woman navigating Russia’s chaotic court. Fanning’s performance shows Catherine's evolution from an idealistic newcomer to a strategic ruler. The series, while not historically accurate, captures Catherine’s spirit.

“She invented the rollercoaster! I stopped there once I learned that. Anyone who invents the rollercoaster has got to be fun!,” Fanning said.

Her portrayal earned nominations at the 2021 and 2022 Golden Globes and a 2022 Emmy.

Ad

The show highlights Catherine’s ambition and flaws. Elle Fanning said,

“I still hear, ‘Catherine the Great? What a bad*ss!’ But I don’t know how accurate that is. She takes risks, but she has to work herself up to it.”

The series, available on Hulu in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK, blends humor with palace intrigue. Elle Fanning’s role alongside Nicholas Hoult, who plays Peter III, highlights their dynamic chemistry. The third season, released on May 12, 2023, continues Catherine’s story as she seeks to reform Russia following the dramatic events of season two.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More