I watched Severance again and everything about Helly's arc made perfect sense

The dystopian workplace thriller Severance centers on the severed employees of Lumon Industries, whose memories are split into their work self (innie) and personal self (outie). Dan Erickson created the Apple TV+ series, while Ben Stiller served as the show's primary director, having directed 11 out of the total 19 episodes.

The show's first season aired between February 18, 2022, and April 8, 2022. The second season followed three years later on January 17, 2025, and concluded on March 21, 2025. I decided to return to the series by rewatching both seasons together and was left amazed by Helly's evolution from season 1 to 2.

Actress Britt Lower plays the feisty Helly R., one of the show's fan-favorite characters.

A look at Helly's arc in Severance season 1

Helly R. is introduced as the new severed employee of Lumon Industries in the first episode of season 1. She joins the Macrodata Refinement team as a replacement for Peter Kilmer, who left the company after getting reintegrated and eventually died from reintegration sickness in episode 3.

Helly discovers the cult-like world of Lumon at the same time that viewers, such as myself, do. I often found myself empathizing with her character as she encounters situations that range from odd to outright bizarre.

Her attempts at challenging her supervisor's authority at every turn make her an easy character to get behind.

From the first day itself, Helly is seen pushing back against Lumon's strict policies and stands in stark contrast to the co-workers' blind acceptance of company rules.

She initially clashes with her co-workers - Mark S. (Adam Scott), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro). With time, she makes others question the order of things and fight for more than the half-existence that is forced on them.

Helly is the most relatable character out of the four, as we've all been in her shoes at some point. Furthermore, when her outie is revealed to be Helena Eagan, Lumon's future CEO, it blew my mind away, to say the least. Helly is determined to undermine the very company her outie is compelled to protect at any cost.

Even Jame Eagan (Helena's father), who initially hated Helly for hurting Helena's body when she attempted suicide, comes around to praising her fighting spirit. He goes so far as to tell Helly that he sees glimpses of Kier Eagan in her, which is maybe the highest compliment he can ever give anyone.

Helly's romance with Mark. S is a highlight of Severance season 2

Despite their contrasting personalities, Helly and Mark S. become inexplicably drawn to each other. However, their romance is doomed from the start since nothing is simple in the world of Severance.

Watching their ill-fated romance unfold was intriguing and heartbreaking in equal measure.

In Severance season 2, Helly becomes the foil to Gemma, outie Mark's beloved wife. She is trapped inside Lumon, with both outie and innie Mark working hard to rescue her from Lumon's clutches.

Helly joins Mark S. in searching for Gemma before the duo realizes that it can spell the end of their blossoming romance.

Things come to a head in the final episode when both versions of Mark fight for their right to be with the woman they love. Since they can't have a future together outside Lumon, Helly urges Mark S. to save Gemma so that his outie can have a happy ending at least.

In the final moments of Severance season 2, innie Mark successfully rescues Gemma and is about to ride off into the sunset with her. But one look at Helly is enough to make him reconsider and choose to be with her for whatever little time they have together.

All episodes of Severance are available for streaming on Apple TV+.

